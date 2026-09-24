Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’899 -0.2%  SPI 19’706 -0.2%  Dow 51’350 -0.3%  DAX 25’267 -0.6%  Euro 0.9421 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’273 -0.4%  Gold 4’279 -0.2%  Bitcoin 69’867 0.4%  Dollar 0.8278 0.3%  Öl 106.5 3.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405On113454047Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Neuer Chip-Boom? BofA sieht Rally bei KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA, AMD und Co.
Experte: Bitcoin-Rally wackelt - jetzt Einstiegschance?
NVIDIA-Chef beim Trump–Xi-Dinner: Chance oder Risiko für Aktienanleger?
Meta-Aktie fester: Facebook-Konzern überholt Rivalen mit kleinem KI-Gerät
Michael Burry legt nach: „Big Short“-Investor verstärkt Wette gegen Micron-Aktie
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.09.2026 00:01:41

Google To Launch First Experimental Satellite For Orbital AI Data Center Project

Alphabet A
279.83 CHF -0.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Google under Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is preparing to launch its first experimental satellite as part of Project Suncatcher, an ambitious effort to develop AI data centers in orbit. The satellite, called MVP, is scheduled to launch on October 1 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-18 rideshare mission.

About the size of a refrigerator, MVP contains four of Google's custom Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) AI accelerators and solar panels capable of generating about one kilowatt of power. The spacecraft was built by Planet Labs, allowing Google to accelerate its testing rather than develop a satellite from scratch.

The mission will test how Google's AI chips perform under radiation, vibration and other space conditions, while also examining the challenges of cooling the hardware.

The TPUs will run Gemini models in short bursts of about 15 minutes before shutting down to allow the radiator system to dissipate heat. Google plans additional launches in 2027 but expects Suncatcher will remain years away from becoming a commercial product.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: On Holding - Ein explosiver Antritt

Der Sportartikelhersteller steigt in das Fussballgeschäft ein und setzt sich ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele. Nach diesen News hat die On-Aktie einen Sprint gestartet, der durchaus noch weitergehen könnte.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten