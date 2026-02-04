Elmos Semiconductor Aktie 810140 / DE0005677108
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
04.02.2026 20:54:04
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE is planning to distribute 36 million Euro to shareholders for the fiscal year 2025
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Dividend
Elmos Semiconductor SE is planning to distribute 36 million Euro to shareholders for the fiscal year 2025
Management Board and Supervisory Board approve share buyback program of 10 million Euro and dividend increase of 50% to 1.50 Euro per share
Leverkusen, February 4, 2026: The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to further develop its dividend policy, thereby sending a clear signal for attractive and sustainable capital allocation. In future, if there is a positive net cash position at the end of the year, a significant portion of the net cash will be returned to the capital market via dividends and structured share buybacks, taking into account the expected business development and the respective market environment.
Based on this, Elmos will propose a dividend of 1.50 Euro per share for the fiscal year 2025 at the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2026, which corresponds to an increase of 50% compared to the previous year.
In addition, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, adopted a resolution to launch a share buyback program via the stock exchange. Under the program, treasury shares with a total volume of up to 10.0 million Euro (excluding transaction costs) are to be acquired between February 24, 2026, and March 31, 2026.
With the proposed dividend and share buyback, Elmos is planning a total distribution of around 36 million Euro for the fiscal year 2025. This represents an increase of more than 100% compared to the previous year and underscores the company's successful development and strong cash position.
“With the further development of our capital allocation policy, the 50% dividend increase for the successful fiscal year 2025, and the approved share buyback program, we are sending a strong signal for the sustainable and future-oriented development of the Elmos Group,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “With attractive dividends and structured share buybacks, our shareholders will participate substantially in the company's success, while we maintain our financial flexibility and strategic capacity for further profitable growth.”
The preliminary figures for 2025 and the outlook for the fiscal year 2026 will be published on February 24, 2026.
Contact
About Elmos
Note
04.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstrasse 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2271692
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2271692 04.02.2026 CET/CEST