04.02.2026 20:54:04

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE is planning to distribute 36 million Euro to shareholders for the fiscal year 2025

Elmos Semiconductor
102.68 CHF -1.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Dividend
Elmos Semiconductor SE is planning to distribute 36 million Euro to shareholders for the fiscal year 2025

04.02.2026 / 20:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE is planning to distribute 36 million Euro to shareholders for the fiscal year 2025

Management Board and Supervisory Board approve share buyback program of 10 million Euro and dividend increase of 50% to 1.50 Euro per share

Leverkusen, February 4, 2026: The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to further develop its dividend policy, thereby sending a clear signal for attractive and sustainable capital allocation. In future, if there is a positive net cash position at the end of the year, a significant portion of the net cash will be returned to the capital market via dividends and structured share buybacks, taking into account the expected business development and the respective market environment.

Based on this, Elmos will propose a dividend of 1.50 Euro per share for the fiscal year 2025 at the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2026, which corresponds to an increase of 50% compared to the previous year.

In addition, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, adopted a resolution to launch a share buyback program via the stock exchange. Under the program, treasury shares with a total volume of up to 10.0 million Euro (excluding transaction costs) are to be acquired between February 24, 2026, and March 31, 2026.

With the proposed dividend and share buyback, Elmos is planning a total distribution of around 36 million Euro for the fiscal year 2025. This represents an increase of more than 100% compared to the previous year and underscores the company's successful development and strong cash position.

“With the further development of our capital allocation policy, the 50% dividend increase for the successful fiscal year 2025, and the approved share buyback program, we are sending a strong signal for the sustainable and future-oriented development of the Elmos Group,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “With attractive dividends and structured share buybacks, our shareholders will participate substantially in the company's success, while we maintain our financial flexibility and strategic capacity for further profitable growth.”

The preliminary figures for 2025 and the outlook for the fiscal year 2026 will be published on February 24, 2026.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


04.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstrasse 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2271692

 
End of News EQS News Service

2271692  04.02.2026 CET/CEST

