EQS-News: CTS EVENTIM remains on track for success in the first half of 2025

Ticketing segment achieves new record levels of revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Revenue growth in the Live Entertainment segment in spite of challenging market conditions.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM: “Our results underscore the strength and enduring competitiveness of our business model. This strong performance was driven by organic business growth as well as by positive contributions from recent acquisitions. Thanks to our focused internationalisation and innovation strategy, we are excellently positioned to achieve sustainable growth in a challenging market environment.”

Munich, 21 August 2025 – CTS EVENTIM, Europe’s leading provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, ranked number two in the world, achieved growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the Ticketing business, both in the second quarter and in the first half of 2025. While momentum in the global market was muted overall, CTS EVENTIM was able to further consolidate its position and grow profitably.

The ticketing and live entertainment businesses acquired in the previous year contributed to this performance. Expenses incurred as part of the process of integrating these businesses into the group are only having a temporary impact on the results of the respective segments. Following completion of the processes to integrate See Tickets and its associated U-Live companies as well as France Billet, considerable synergy effects are anticipated that will provide an additional boost to profit margins.

Other areas of focus for CTS EVENTIM, alongside the ongoing integration processes, include refining its structures and processes in the Product & Tech segment. New responsibilities in software engineering, enterprise architecture and tech operations ensure that the business can provide ever more powerful, secure and innovative systems, platforms and solutions that continue to set industry benchmarks. This provides the basis for the CTS EVENTIM Group to further strengthen its market position at national and international level.

Group

Despite a macroeconomic environment characterised by persistent volatility, CTS EVENTIM achieved a new record level of revenue in the first half of the year. Factors driving the year-on-year change in adjusted EBITDA included organic growth and organic margin improvement in the Ticketing segment as well as substantial cost pressure in the Live Entertainment segment and temporary integration effects relating to recent acquisitions.

Revenue for the first half of 2025 grew by 7.6% compared with the prior-year period to reach EUR 1.294 billion. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 0.8% to EUR 200.5 million and was thus broadly on a par with the prior-year figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.5 percent.

In the second quarter, consolidated revenue grew by 0.3% year on year to EUR 795.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA diminished by 8.9% to EUR 100.2 million over the same period, putting the adjusted EBITDA margin at 12.6%.

Ticketing

In both the first half and the second quarter of 2025, CTS EVENTIM’s Ticketing segment generated new record levels of revenue and adjusted EBITDA and thus demonstrated the power and scalability of its technologies and business models. More than half of the ten best-selling events in the second quarter were from international markets. The organic growth of the business and the associated improvement in profitability on a like-for-like basis particularly highlight the strength of CTS EVENTIM’s position in the current market environment. Nonetheless, earnings growth is being temporarily held back by the ongoing integrations of See Tickets and of France Billet. It is expected that enduring positive synergy effects will be unlocked when the integration processes are completed and no further integration expenses are incurred.

In the first six months of 2025, revenue in the Ticketing segment grew by 16.1% to EUR 415.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 6.6% to EUR 166.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 40.1%.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was up by 15.4% compared with the prior-year period at EUR 202.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA for April to June improved by 6.5% compared with the second quarter of 2024, reaching EUR 78.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 38.6%.

Live Entertainment

Revenue in the Live Entertainment segment increased year on year in the first half of 2025. The legendary Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals, each of which celebrated a significant anniversary this year, were once again sold out. In spite of headwinds in some European markets, the segment was able to advance overall. The venue business within the Live Entertainment segment reported revenue and earnings on a par with the strong prior-year period. Once again, a key driver here in the first half of 2025 was the consistently high capacity utilisation of the venues operated by CTS EVENTIM.

However, intense and persistent cost pressures had an impact on adjusted EBITDA in both periods under review. Additional reorganisation and consolidation expenses in connection with the integration of the U-Live companies resulted in temporary effects.

Compared with the prior-year period, revenue in the Live Entertainment segment rose by 3.3% in the first half of 2025, reaching EUR 894.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA came to EUR 33.7 million and was thus 26.1% down compared with the first half of 2024, causing the adjusted EBITDA margin to fall to 3.8%.

For the second quarter, revenue in the Live Entertainment segment was down by 4.5% year on year at EUR 602.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA for this period amounted to EUR 22.1 million, a decline of 39.7% compared with the second quarter of 2024. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 3.7%.

Outlook

For the time being, the Executive Board is upholding the forecast published in the Annual Report 2024 for the Group for 2025 as a whole, even though the challenging macroeconomic picture constitutes a source of uncertainty.

