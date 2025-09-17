CTS EVENTIM: LA28 announces tickets and hospitality packages will go on sale for the Olympic Games in 2026 and the Paralympic Games in 2027



AXS and EVENTIM announced as official supporter for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA and preferred secondary ticketing provider.

Los Angeles/Hamburg, 17 September 2025 – The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games today announced details for its Official LA28 Ticketing and Hospitality Programs, setting the stage for fans around the world to take part in the once-in-a-generation celebration coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

Registration for Olympic Games tickets will begin in January 2026 on la28.org. Tickets will be managed by LA28’s Official Ticketing Service Provider AXS and EVENTIM, with hospitality experiences and packages offered by Official Hospitality and Travel Provider On Location.

“The LA28 Games will be an opportunity to purchase a ticket to history,” said Reynold Hoover, CEO for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. “Whether you’re a local family attending your first Olympic or Paralympic event or a global traveler joining us for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, there really will be something for everyone across our suite of ticket options and hospitality packages.”

Starting in 2026, fans will have access to a wide variety of options. Single tickets will start at $28, with early access to tickets for locals around Games venue cities. To purchase tickets, a general registration period will open in January 2026. In addition to several purchase options for individual tickets, curated ticket-inclusive hospitality experiences and packages will be revealed and on sale to the general public in 2026. Tickets for the Paralympic Games will go on sale in 2027.

More information on tickets, hospitality packages and the registration and ticket draw process will be shared later this year. For now, here’s how it works:

Sign up for the LA28 newsletter to get the latest on general tickets and hospitality packages, including exactly when the ticketing registration period opens in January 2026.

Registration is the first step to purchase general tickets, which will start in 2026 for the Olympic Games, and in 2027 for the Paralympic Games.

Ticket access will be determined through a draw process that assigns purchase time slots for ticket drops beginning in 2026.

Early access will be available for local communities surrounding Games venues.

Official LA28 Hospitality and Travel Packages, available through On Location on a first-come, first-served basis in early 2026, will offer a variety of ticket-inclusive options that include customized benefits like guaranteed accommodations, official LA28 transportation options, premium seating and curated in-venue and out-of-venue experiences via https://hospitality.la28.org/en.

EVENTIM and AXS have also expanded their partnership with the Organizing Committee, being named an Official Supporter of the LA28 Games and Team USA and LA28’s preferred Secondary Ticketing Provider.

As part of this partnership, LA28 will leverage the combined expertise of EVENTIM and AXS to offer a flexible, smooth and trusted resale process. Together, AXS and EVENTIM will ensure secure, efficient and accessible access to event tickets while expanding activation efforts in support of LA28 and Team USA- delivering a seamless, digital-first experience for fans around the world.

“AXS is delighted to be part of the LA28 Games as both Official Ticketing and Resale Providers, as well as Official Supporters. Our investment in this incredible event underscores our commitment to bringing the Olympic and Paralympic Games to our home market,” said Bryan Perez, President & CEO, AXS. “With Los Angeles as our home base, we will leverage our joint venture with EVENTIM to fuel fans’ excitement for the Games even further by making it easier to attend events, celebrate athletic achievement, and enjoy a more connected and inclusive celebration—backed by our expertise in delivering world-class ticketing experiences.”

“EVENTIM is proud to contribute its globally leading technology, Olympic and Paralympic experience and international scale to this extraordinary partnership, as both Official Ticketing and Resale Providers,” said Greg Klippert, Chairman, EVENTIM Ticketing North America. “Building on our proven success supporting multiple Olympic and Paralympic Games, and as the provider powering the LA28 ticketing website and the core Games ticketing portals, we are working alongside AXS, to ensure fans worldwide have safe and reliable access to tickets. With our advanced digital platforms and expanding presence in North America, we are committed to delivering a seamless ticketing journey for fans everywhere and helping make LA28 a truly unforgettable celebration.”

For the latest updates, including registration details launching in January, fans can sign up for the LA28 newsletter at la28.org.

About the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world’s greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing and with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

About AXS

As a global leader in ticketing, AXS powers access to the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals and global tours. With custom ticketing capabilities, innovative technology and white glove client service, AXS is the ticketing partner of choice for 1,600+ of the most sought-after and recognizable brands in sports and entertainment including the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS’ primary and secondary ticket marketplace and proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology make it the easiest and most reliable destination for buying and managing tickets.

About EVENTIM

EVENTIM USA is part of the CTS Eventim Group, the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of more than USD 3 billion across more than 25 countries.

About On Location

On Location is a global leader in premium experiential hospitality, offering ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production and travel management across sports, entertainment, fashion and culture. On Location provides unrivaled access for corporate clients and fans looking for official, immersive experiences at marquee events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, FIFA World Cup 26, Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, and more. An official partner and/or service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (the Milano Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games), FIFA, NFL, NCAA, UFC, WWE, and PGA of America, the company also owns and operates a number of its own unique experiences. On Location is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company.

