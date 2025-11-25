RENK Aktie 129870173 / DE000RENK730
25.11.2025 14:58:05
EQS-DD: RENK Group AG: Birgit Gessler, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
25.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RENK Group AG
|Gögginger Strasse 73
|86159 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.renk.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
102034 25.11.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu RENK
12:29
|RENK Aktie News: RENK steigt am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
12:26
|XETRA-Handel MDAX fällt am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
09:29
|RENK Aktie News: RENK am Dienstagvormittag mit sattem Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
09:28
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.ch)
07:19
