25.11.2025 14:58:05

EQS-DD: RENK Group AG: Birgit Gessler, buy

RENK
47.28 CHF 4.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2025 / 14:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Birgit
Last name(s): Gessler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Refle
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RENK Group AG

b) LEI
894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.26 EUR 49,260.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.26 EUR 49,260.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


25.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: RENK Group AG
Gögginger Strasse 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.renk.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102034  25.11.2025 CET/CEST





