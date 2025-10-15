Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.10.2025 16:29:14

EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Konrad Finkenzeller, buy

PATRIZIA
7.89 CHF -0.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.10.2025 / 16:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Konrad
Last name(s): Finkenzeller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Executive Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.5100 EUR 7,494.9800 EUR
7.5200 EUR 5,715.2000 EUR
7.5300 EUR 8,885.4000 EUR
7.5400 EUR 7,638.0200 EUR
7.5500 EUR 20,339.7000 EUR
7.5600 EUR 10,243.8000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.5396 EUR 60,317.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstrasse 20
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




101296  15.10.2025 CET/CEST





