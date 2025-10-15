PATRIZIA Aktie 2493539 / DE000PAT1AG3
15.10.2025 16:29:14
EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Konrad Finkenzeller, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstrasse 20
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|www.patrizia.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
101296 15.10.2025 CET/CEST
