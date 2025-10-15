EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Konrad Finkenzeller, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.10.2025 / 16:28 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Konrad Last name(s): Finkenzeller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Executive Director

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI

5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.5100 EUR 7,494.9800 EUR 7.5200 EUR 5,715.2000 EUR 7.5300 EUR 8,885.4000 EUR 7.5400 EUR 7,638.0200 EUR 7.5500 EUR 20,339.7000 EUR 7.5600 EUR 10,243.8000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.5396 EUR 60,317.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

