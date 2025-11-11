EQS-Adhoc: PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA raises guidance for EBITDA and EBITDA margin and specifies guidance for assets under management (AUM) for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA raises guidance for EBITDA and EBITDA margin and specifies guidance for assets under management (AUM) for the 2025 financial year



11-Nov-2025

Based on the financial performance in the first nine months of 2025, PATRIZIA SE specifies its guidance for the 2025 financial year as follows:



EBITDA is now expected in a range between EUR 50.0 – 65.0m (previously: EUR 40.0 – 60.0m) due to ongoing cost discipline and the positive financial performance in the first nine months of 2025. Accordingly, the EBITDA margin is now expected in a range between 19.0 – 24.0% (previously: 15.2 – 20.8%).

The AUM guidance is specified to a range between EUR 56.0 - 60.0bn (previously: EUR 58.0 – 62.0bn) due to lower than anticipated equity raised, investment activities for clients and currency effects.



In the first nine months of 2025, EBITDA rose to EUR 44.6m (9M 20241: EUR 6.7m), while the EBITDA margin increased to 22.1% (9M 20241: 3.5%, +18.6 percentage points). This is primarily attributable to strict cost discipline and an improved co-investment result. AUM grew to EUR 56.3bn as at 30 September 2025 compared to the previous quarter (30 June 2025: EUR 55.9bn) but were slightly below the figure at the end of 2024 (31 December 2024: EUR 56.4bn).



1 Restated figures



Contact:

Dr Janina Rochell

Director Investor Relations

Phone:+49 69 643505-1229

Mobile: +49 151 64085881

investor.relations@patrizia.ag



