17.12.2025 13:45:03
EQS-AFR: Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SARTORIUS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 22, 2026
Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company-de/sartorius-ag-investor-relations-de/news-financial-publications-de
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 22, 2026
Address: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/sartorius-ag-investor-relations/news-financial-publications
17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Otto-Brenner-Strasse 20
|37079 Göttingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2247368 17.12.2025 CET/CEST