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Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie 42119868 / NL0012969182

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23.03.2026 03:30:13

Cathay Pacific Expands Global Partnership with Adyen

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
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EQS Newswire / 23/03/2026 / 03:30 CET/CEST

Adyen's direct acquiring solution boosts performance for Hong Kong's home carrier in the world's most dynamic markets

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's home airline. This deepening of collaboration marks a significant milestone, with Adyen now providing direct acquiring services for the airline in markets including Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, and most recently, India.

Adyen's partnership with Cathay Pacific, which began in 2014, has evolved from its initial scope to become a core component of the airline's global commerce strategy. With the successful implementation of direct acquiring in Cathay Pacific's key markets, this expansion underscores Adyen's role as a strategic growth partner, using direct acquiring capabilities to increase authorization rates, reduce payment fees, and unlock new revenue.

Notably with the recent roll-out in India, Adyen's acquiring solution ensures performance. Since implementation, Cathay Pacific achieved a 10% increase in authorization rates in the market.

"At Cathay Pacific, we believe that a seamless and trusted shopping experience is essential to elevating ourselves to become the most loved service brand of our customers," said Kinto Chan, General Manager, Sales and Distribution, Cathay Pacific. "By leveraging Adyen's single integration and trusted extensive global acquiring network, we can ensure our customers transact securely while allowing us to expand into our target markets with ease."

"Our partnership with Cathay Pacific is centered on turning global payment complexity into a competitive advantage," said Warren Hayashi, President, Asia Pacific, Adyen. "By optimizing authorization rates across diverse geographies, we ensure more bookings take flight, helping Cathay achieve commercial growth on a global stage."

Hashtag: #ADYEN #CATHAYPACIFIC #PAYMENTS #TRAVEL #RETAIL #PAYMENTTECHNOLOGY #ENTERPRISETECHNOLOGY

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, LVMH, SHEIN, Uber,L'Oréal, Cathay Pacific, Grab, Klook, and Singapore Airlines. The cooperation with Cathay Pacific as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants
over the years.

About Cathay Pacific

Premium full-service airline Cathay Pacific is the home carrier of Hong Kong with eight decades of history, and is a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. Cathay Pacific is part of the Cathay Group, which also comprises the cargo division Cathay Cargo, low-cost carrier HK Express, and its lifestyle business Cathay Lifestyle. Cathay is a member of the Swire Group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). For more information, please visit www.cathaypacific.com.
225647
News Source: ADYEN

23/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News