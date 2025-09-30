Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.09.2025 19:48:30

Amazon Launches New Echo Devices Powered By Alexa+

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) Tuesday introduced a new lineup of Echo devices, built specifically for its AI assistant, Alexa+.

Amazon unveiled four new Echo devices with improved processing power and memory: the Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 11.

The company revealed the Echo Dot Max, a revamped version of its compact smart speaker, which costs $99.99. Amazon also unveiled a new Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11, priced at $179.99 and $219.99, respectively.

The new version of the Echo Studio, a larger, higher-end model with a more powerful speaker, is priced at $219.99. The Echo Studio features a new spherical design, allowing it to be 40% smaller than the original, says Amazon. The Echo Studio also includes a high-excursion woofer, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos, and an upgraded light ring for better visual understanding of what Alexa is doing or processing.

All the devices are available for pre-order on Tuesday, and users will get Alexa+ early access "out of the box," Amazon said. The Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio ship October 29, while the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 ship November 12.

"These are the most powerful Echo devices we have ever created," Panos Panay, the Senior Vice President of Amazon's Devices and Services business, said on stage at the event. "Custom silicon, advanced sensors, our best microphones and sound, noise cancellation, understanding the user, faster than anything we've ever delivered before. They're also beautifully designed to fade into the background."

