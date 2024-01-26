|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
26.01.2024 11:56:16
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 250 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Die Kennziffern des Nutzfahrzeugherstellers seien "in line" ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Der Ausblick des Lkw-Herstellers auf 2024 habe sich jedoch eingetrübt./edh/zb;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2024 / 06:59 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2024 / 06:59 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
250.00 SEK
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
21.75 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
250.95 SEK
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Volvo AB (B)
Analysen zu Volvo AB (B)
|11:56
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:48
|Volvo AB Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:28
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|22.01.24
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:56
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:48
|Volvo AB Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:28
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|22.01.24
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.24
|Volvo AB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.23
|Volvo AB Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.10.23
|Volvo AB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.10.23
|Volvo AB Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.23
|Volvo AB Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:28
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|18.10.23
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|09.10.23
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Volvo AB Sell
|UBS AG
|11:56
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:48
|Volvo AB Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.01.24
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.11.23
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Volvo AB (B)
|19.09
|9.60%
