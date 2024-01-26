Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'390 1.6%  SPI 14'830 1.6%  Dow 38'049 0.6%  DAX 16'955 0.3%  Euro 0.9394 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'634 1.1%  Gold 2'021 0.0%  Bitcoin 35'750 3.3%  Dollar 0.8639 -0.4%  Öl 81.9 -0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Lonza1384101Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Swatch1225515Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278Givaudan1064593Stadler Rail217818
Top News
Lufthansa-Aktie tiefer: Crews streiken bei Lufthansa-Tochter Discover Airlines
DWS-Aktie profitiert: Deutsche Bank-Tochter DWS plant Sonderausschüttung
adidas-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. stuft adidas-Aktie mit Overweight ein
Sartorius-Aktie steigt kräftig: Sartorius blickt auf niedrigeres Ergebnis für 2023 - Ausblick aber positiv
SGS-Aktie legt trotz Margenschwäche kräftig zu: SGS mit überraschendem Chefwechsel und neuen Mittelfristzielen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Ausblick

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.01.2024 11:56:16

Volvo AB (B) Neutral

Volvo AB
19.09 CHF 9.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 250 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Die Kennziffern des Nutzfahrzeugherstellers seien "in line" ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Der Ausblick des Lkw-Herstellers auf 2024 habe sich jedoch eingetrübt./edh/zb;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2024 / 06:59 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2024 / 06:59 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Volvo AB (B) Neutral
Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
250.00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
21.75 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
250.95 SEK 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Volvo AB (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Volvo AB (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
11:56 Volvo AB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:48 Volvo AB Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
11:28 Volvo AB Sell UBS AG
25.01.24 Volvo AB Sell UBS AG
22.01.24 Volvo AB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen