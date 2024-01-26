NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 250 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Die Kennziffern des Nutzfahrzeugherstellers seien "in line" ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Der Ausblick des Lkw-Herstellers auf 2024 habe sich jedoch eingetrübt./edh/zb;