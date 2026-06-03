NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 55 Euro belassen. Georgina Johanan bezeichnete das erste Geschäftsquartal des Modeherstellers in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch als sehr beruhigend, gerade weil es zuvor etwas Unruhe gegeben habe./rob/ajx/gl;