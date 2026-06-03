Inditex Aktie 24956043 / ES0148396007
50.89CHF
2.64CHF
5.46 %
10:10:41
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03.06.2026 09:15:12
Inditex Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 55 Euro belassen. Georgina Johanan bezeichnete das erste Geschäftsquartal des Modeherstellers in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch als sehr beruhigend, gerade weil es zuvor etwas Unruhe gegeben habe./rob/ajx/gl;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2026 / 07:17 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2026 / 07:17 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Overweight
|
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
55.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|
Kurs*:
55.58 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-1.04%
|
Rating update:
Overweight
|
Kurs aktuell:
55.46 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.83%
|
Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|09:16
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:15
|Inditex Overweight
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|Inditex Outperform
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|Inditex Buy
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|Inditex Buy
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|Inditex Buy
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|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:47
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:46
|Inditex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:16
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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|Inditex Overweight
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|08:55
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:46
|Inditex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.09.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Inditex Underperform
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|Inditex Underperform
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|Inditex Underperform
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|Inditex Underperform
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|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.26
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.25
|Inditex Hold
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|50.92
|5.53%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|09:16
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Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Inditex Buy
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JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Inditex Overweight
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Jefferies & Company Inc.
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