Inditex Buy

Inditex
33.31 CHF -3.45%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Non-Food-Absatzstatistiken aus Großbritannien auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 43,50 Euro belassen. Die Textilumsätze hätten im November angezogen - dank früher "Black Friday"-Aktionen, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zum europäischen Einzelhandel. Der Schwung sei jedoch im Monatsverlauf etwas abgeflacht. Der Gegenwind durch Rohstoff- und Frachtkosten lasse derweil aber weiter nach. Inditex bleibe als Qualitätsunternehmen in einer profitabel wachsenden Untergruppe eine Kaufempfehlung./tih/mis;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2023 / 20:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Buy
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
43.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
37.46 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
16.12%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
37.49 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.03%
Analyst Name::
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

