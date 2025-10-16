Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.10.2025 04:19:56

Salesforce Targets $60B+ Revenue By FY30, Unveils '50 By FY30' Growth Framework

Salesforce
193.91 CHF -1.83%
(RTTNews) - Salesforce has announced a new long-term revenue target of over $60 billion by fiscal year 2030, excluding contributions from Informatica. This goal reflects an expected organic compounded annual growth rate of more than 10 percent from fiscal year 2026 through fiscal year 2030.

In addition, the company introduced its Profitable Growth Framework, branded as "50 by FY30," which aims to achieve a combined total of subscription and support constant currency growth rate and non-GAAP operating margin of 50 by the end of fiscal year 2030.

During its Investor Day at Dreamforce, Salesforce outlined its strategy for maintaining double-digit revenue growth. This includes leveraging the Profitable Growth Framework, accelerating product innovation, and optimizing its go-to-market model. Key initiatives involve scaling sales capacity efficiently and reimagining the customer success approach to enhance consumption and drive Net New Annualized Order Value.

Salesforce is already experiencing strong momentum in its Data and AI offerings, which reached $1.2 billion in revenue during the second quarter, marking a 120 percent year-over-year increase. For the first time, the company disclosed that its agentic AI platform, Agentforce, contributed approximately 440 million dollars in annual recurring revenue in the same quarter. With over 12,000 customers across industries adopting Agentforce, Salesforce sees potential for a three to four times ARR uplift among businesses that expand their use of agentic AI solutions.