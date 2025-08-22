Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Revolution Wind receives offshore stop-work order from US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management



23-Aug-2025 / 01:52 CET/CEST





23.8.2025 01:52:47 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Inside information

On 22 August 2025, Ørsted’s subsidiary Revolution Wind LLC, a 50/50 joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partner’s Skyborn Renewables, received an order instructing the project to stop activities on the outer continental shelf related to the Revolution Wind project from the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). Revolution Wind is complying with the order and is taking appropriate steps to stop offshore activities, ensuring the safety of workers and the environment.

The project commenced offshore construction following the final federal approval from BOEM last year. The project is 80% complete with all offshore foundations installed and 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed.

Ørsted is evaluating all options to resolve the matter expeditiously. This includes engagement with relevant permitting agencies for any necessary clarification or resolution as well as through potential legal proceedings, with the aim being to proceed with continued project construction towards COD in the second half of 2026.

Revolution Wind is fully permitted, having secured all required federal and state permits including its Construction and Operations Plan approval letter on 17 November 2023 following reviews that began more than nine years ago. Revolution Wind has 20-year power purchase agreements to deliver 400 MW of electricity to Rhode Island and 304 MW to Connecticut, enough to power over 350,000 homes across both states to meet their growing energy demand. As a reference, South Fork Wind, which is adjacent to Revolution Wind and uses the same turbine technology, delivered reliable energy to New York at a capacity factor of 53% for the first half of 2025, on par with the state’s baseload power sources.

Ørsted is investing into American energy generation, grid upgrades, port infrastructure, and a supply chain, including US shipbuilding and manufacturing extending to more than 40 states. Revolution Wind is already employing hundreds of local union workers supporting both on and offshore construction activities. Ørsted’s US offshore wind projects have totalled approximately 4 million labour union hours to date, 2 million of which are with Revolution Wind.

Ørsted is evaluating the potential financial implications of this development, considering a range of scenarios, including legal proceedings. Ørsted will, in due course, advise the market on the potential impact of the order on the plan announced on 11 August 2025 (company announcement 12/2025) to conduct a rights issue. Existing shareholders and prospective investors are advised to await further announcements by the company.

Global Media Relations

Tom Christiansen

+45 99 55 60 17

tomlc@orsted.com

Investor Relations

Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig

+45 99 55 90 95

IR@orsted.com



