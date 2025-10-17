Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’644 -0.5%  SPI 17’362 -0.5%  Dow 46’191 0.5%  DAX 23’831 -1.8%  Euro 0.9248 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’607 -0.8%  Gold 4’250 -1.8%  Bitcoin 85’211 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7936 0.1%  Öl 61.4 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Darum zeigt sich der Franken nur wenig bewegt
SMG-Aktie: Über Mehrzuteilungsoption wurden Millionen Aktien von Altaktionären verkauft
Porsche-Aktie fest: Blume-Nachfolge geregelt
Roche-Aktie auf rotem Terrain: Genentech weitet Vertrieb von Xofluza in den USA aus - neue Gen-Sequenzierung-Technologie fordert Illumina heraus
Suche...

Oracle Aktie 959184 / US68389X1054

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.10.2025 22:37:29

Oracle Shares Fall 7% As Investors Take Profits After Long-Term Guidance

Oracle
234.12 CHF -5.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Oracle (ORCL) shares dropped 7.1% in morning trading as investors booked profits following the company's long-term outlook, signaling a cooling of earlier enthusiasm.

Management confirmed that remaining performance obligations surpassed $500 billion and addressed margin concerns, revealing a $60 billion AI infrastructure deal expected to yield 30-40 percent margins. However, the rally faded after EVP Douglas A. Kehring projected 16 percent revenue growth for FY26, Oracle's fastest in 15 years but slower than investors anticipated.

CEO Clayton Magouyrk attributed the delay to execution challenges, not demand, citing supply constraints in AI infrastructure.

The pullback reflected profit-taking as investors acknowledged that scaling revenue from massive contracts will take time due to data center deployment limits.

Oracle's stock, known for volatility, has seen 22 moves above 5 percent in the past year. Four days earlier, shares rose 5.4 percent on new partnerships with Zoom and Duality, plus Nvidia integration for its AI factories. Broader market optimism also followed easing U.S.-China trade tensions, lifting major indices.

Despite today's decline, Oracle remains up 75.8 percent year-to-date, trading at $291.92, about 11 percent below its 52-week high of $328.33 in September 2025. A $1,000 investment five years ago would now be worth $4,896.

Friday, ORCL closed at $291.45, down 6.88%, and is currently trading after hours at $291.35, a further 0.03% decline on the NYSE.