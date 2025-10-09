Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Notification of managers’ transactions

Orsted
15.24 CHF 5.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Notification of managers’ transactions

09-Oct-2025 / 08:46 CET/CEST

9.10.2025 08:46:12 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notifications pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 regarding the exercise of pre-emptive rights for the subscription of new shares in connection with the company’s rights issue. The notifications concern transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the notifications from Lene Skole, Chair of the Board of Directors; Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO; Trond Westlie, Group Chief Financial Officer; and Henriette Fenger Ellekrog, Chief HR Officer, in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
Michael Korsgaard
+45 99 55 95 52
mikon@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram

 

Attachments


News Source: Ørsted A/S

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: Orsted
Sequence No.: 404550
EQS News ID: 2210356

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service