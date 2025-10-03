Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’507 0.6%  SPI 17’209 0.5%  Dow 46’758 0.5%  DAX 24’379 -0.2%  Euro 0.9339 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’652 0.1%  Gold 3’886 0.8%  Bitcoin 97’528 1.5%  Dollar 0.7955 -0.3%  Öl 64.5 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Rohstoffe im September 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Trump kann sich offenbar über Zollerleichterungen für in den USA produzierte Autos vorstellen
KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Palantir-Aktie fällt: US-Armee kritisiert Risiken des neuen Kommunikationssystems
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Orsted Aktie 3697804 / DK0060094928

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Orderbuch Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Orderbuch

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.10.2025 22:45:05

Notification of manager’s transaction

Orsted
14.39 CHF -1.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Notification of manager’s transaction

03-Oct-2025 / 22:45 CET/CEST

3.10.2025 22:44:49 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Notification of manager’s transaction

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction related to pre-emptive rights in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transaction of Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Trond Westlie in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
Frederik Høj Rühne
+45 99 55 72 77
freho@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram

 

Attachments


News Source: Ørsted A/S

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: Orsted
Sequence No.: 404149
EQS News ID: 2208170

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Orsted

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?