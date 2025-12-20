Sanofi Aktie 699381 / FR0000120578
20.12.2025 02:45:40
Nine Major Drugmakers Agree To Lower Drug Prices Through TrumpRx Initiative
(RTTNews) - President Donald Trump announced nine new agreements with major pharmaceutical companies aimed at lowering prescription drug prices for Americans. The White House said the agreements will ensure that U.S. patients pay prices in line with the lowest levels charged in other developed nations, known as the most-favored-nation (MFN) price.
The nine manufacturers participating in the initiative are Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis, and Sanofi. The White House said the agreements cover medicines used to treat a wide range of chronic and costly conditions, including type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hepatitis B and C, HIV, and several cancers.
According to the White House, every State Medicaid program will gain access to MFN drug prices on products made by the nine companies, generating billions of dollars in savings and strengthening support for vulnerable Americans. The agreements also prevent foreign nations from using price controls to benefit from American innovation by guaranteeing MFN pricing on all new medicines introduced by the companies.
The White House said the agreements require the companies to repatriate increased foreign revenues generated under America First trade policies, ensuring those benefits reach American patients. In addition, the companies will provide medicines at deep discounts when sold directly to patients through TrumpRx.
Patients will see significant reductions in drug costs through TrumpRx. The White House highlighted examples such as Amgen's cholesterol drug Repatha dropping from $573 to $239, Bristol Myers Squibb's HIV treatment Reyataz falling from $1,449 to $217, and Boehringer Ingelheim's diabetes medication Jentadeuto reduced from $525 to $55. Other reductions include Genentech's flu medicine Xofluza from $168 to $50, Gilead's Hepatitis C treatment Epclusa from $24,920 to $2,425, GSK's asthma inhaler Advair Diskus from $265 to $89, Merck's diabetes drug Januvia from $330 to $100, Novartis' multiple sclerosis therapy Mayzent from $9,987 to $1,137, and Sanofi's blood thinner Plavix from $756 to $16, with insulin products available at $35 per month's supply.
Beyond lowering costs, the White House said the nine pharmaceutical companies have committed to invest at least $150 billion collectively in U.S. manufacturing in the near term. This investment will bolster national health security by reducing reliance on foreign supply chains.
The White House also noted that several companies will donate active pharmaceutical ingredients to the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve (SAPIR). Contributions include GSK providing 98.8 kilograms of albuterol, Bristol Myers Squibb donating tablets representing 6.5 tons of apixaban, and Merck contributing 3.5 tons of ertapenem. These measures are designed to ensure the United States maintains adequate supplies of critical medicines in the event of an emergency.
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.
|
16.12.25
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Sanofi-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Sanofi von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.ch)
|
15.12.25
|Sanofi-Aktie leichter: Zwei Fehlschläge mit MS-Präparat Tolebrutinib (Dow Jones)
|
15.12.25
|MÄRKTE EUROPA/Leichtes Plus - Sanofi unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.25
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Sanofi-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Sanofi-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
02.12.25
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Sanofi-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Sanofi von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
30.11.25
|November 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Sanofi-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
|
25.11.25
|Aktien von Sanofi und Regeneron in Grün: Dupixent hat EU-Zulassung erhalten (Dow Jones)
|
25.11.25
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Sanofi-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Sanofi von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.
|19.12.25
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.12.25
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.12.25
|Sanofi Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.25
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|15.12.25
|Sanofi Overweight
|Barclays Capital
