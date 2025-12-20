Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’172 0.3%  SPI 18’088 0.2%  Dow 48’135 0.4%  DAX 24’288 0.4%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’760 0.3%  Gold 4’339 0.1%  Bitcoin 70’170 3.3%  Dollar 0.7955 0.1%  Öl 60.5 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Sandoz124359842Logitech2575132Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Goldman Sachs Ausblick: Wo 2026 die Renditen liegen - und wo die Gefahren
Saxo Bank Schock-Prognose: Lösen KI-Pannen 2026 den grossen Börsencrash aus?
Tesla-Aktie: So viele Tesla-Anteile stiess Finanzchef Taneja 2025 ab
Okta-CEO räumt mit KI-Irrtümern auf: Warum die NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. keine Gefahr sind
Bitcoin-Bullrun 2026: Krypto-Börse prognostiziert Kursziel von 170'000 Dollar
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Sanofi Aktie 699381 / FR0000120578

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.12.2025 02:45:40

Nine Major Drugmakers Agree To Lower Drug Prices Through TrumpRx Initiative

Sanofi
75.88 CHF -0.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - President Donald Trump announced nine new agreements with major pharmaceutical companies aimed at lowering prescription drug prices for Americans. The White House said the agreements will ensure that U.S. patients pay prices in line with the lowest levels charged in other developed nations, known as the most-favored-nation (MFN) price.

The nine manufacturers participating in the initiative are Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis, and Sanofi. The White House said the agreements cover medicines used to treat a wide range of chronic and costly conditions, including type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hepatitis B and C, HIV, and several cancers.

According to the White House, every State Medicaid program will gain access to MFN drug prices on products made by the nine companies, generating billions of dollars in savings and strengthening support for vulnerable Americans. The agreements also prevent foreign nations from using price controls to benefit from American innovation by guaranteeing MFN pricing on all new medicines introduced by the companies.

The White House said the agreements require the companies to repatriate increased foreign revenues generated under America First trade policies, ensuring those benefits reach American patients. In addition, the companies will provide medicines at deep discounts when sold directly to patients through TrumpRx.

Patients will see significant reductions in drug costs through TrumpRx. The White House highlighted examples such as Amgen's cholesterol drug Repatha dropping from $573 to $239, Bristol Myers Squibb's HIV treatment Reyataz falling from $1,449 to $217, and Boehringer Ingelheim's diabetes medication Jentadeuto reduced from $525 to $55. Other reductions include Genentech's flu medicine Xofluza from $168 to $50, Gilead's Hepatitis C treatment Epclusa from $24,920 to $2,425, GSK's asthma inhaler Advair Diskus from $265 to $89, Merck's diabetes drug Januvia from $330 to $100, Novartis' multiple sclerosis therapy Mayzent from $9,987 to $1,137, and Sanofi's blood thinner Plavix from $756 to $16, with insulin products available at $35 per month's supply.

Beyond lowering costs, the White House said the nine pharmaceutical companies have committed to invest at least $150 billion collectively in U.S. manufacturing in the near term. This investment will bolster national health security by reducing reliance on foreign supply chains.

The White House also noted that several companies will donate active pharmaceutical ingredients to the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve (SAPIR). Contributions include GSK providing 98.8 kilograms of albuterol, Bristol Myers Squibb donating tablets representing 6.5 tons of apixaban, and Merck contributing 3.5 tons of ertapenem. These measures are designed to ensure the United States maintains adequate supplies of critical medicines in the event of an emergency.

Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
19.12.25 Sanofi Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.12.25 Sanofi Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.12.25 Sanofi Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.12.25 Sanofi Buy UBS AG
15.12.25 Sanofi Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
19.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Allzeithoch im Blick
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
18.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2025
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’687.65 19.90 SD4B8U
Short 13’977.62 13.68 SW5BQU
Short 14’482.96 8.94 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 13’171.85 19.12.2025 17:30:54
Long 12’605.59 19.61 SRWBTU
Long 12’330.94 13.83 S9VBDU
Long 11’793.69 8.88 SHFB5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bank of Japan normalisiert Geldpolitik: Leitzins auf höchstem Stand seit 30 Jahren
Nike-Aktie unter Druck: Umsatzplus reicht enttäuschten Anlegern nicht aus
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS im Blick: Neuer HENSOLDT-Auftrag und Analystenlob für Rheinmetall
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie schwächelt: Mercedes-Rating von Scope auf "A" gesenkt
UBS Aktie News: UBS tendiert am Freitagvormittag nordwärts
Aktien von SynBiotic, Canopy Growth, Tilray und Aurora uneins: Warum die US-Neuklassifizierung Anleger enttäuscht
US-Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Rieter-Aktie tiefrot: Übernahme von Barmag offiziell genehmigt

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 51/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:39 Weitere US-Sanktionen gegen Maduros Familie in Venezuela
22:32 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung geht weiter
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung hält an - großer Verfall mit Rekordvolumen
22:04 ROUNDUP: Frankreich scheitert mit Antrag auf Shein-Blockade - Berufung geplant
22:01 ROUNDUP: Roche und Novartis erzielen Einigung mit US-Regierung
22:01 ROUNDUP: Bund bestellt 200 Schützenpanzer und 84 Radhaubitzen
21:36 Merz zu Ukraine-Kredit: 'Diese Lösung ist sogar besser'
23:21 Aktien von Roche und Novartis: Einigung mit US-Regierung erzielt
20:51 Rubio über Ukraine-Gespräche: Noch einen langen Weg vor uns
20:48 Devisen: Euro im US-Handel zurück auf Vortagesniveau