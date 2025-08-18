Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’034 -0.3%  SPI 16’717 -0.3%  Dow 44’946 0.1%  DAX 24’302 -0.2%  Euro 0.9430 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’421 -0.5%  Gold 3’341 0.2%  Bitcoin 93’386 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8079 0.2%  Öl 65.8 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Berkshire Hathaway im Q2 2025: So investierte Warren Buffett - neue Aktien im Depot
u-blox-Aktie schwächer nach Kurssprung vom Freitag: Advent mit Übernahmeangebot für u-blox
Bayer und über 200 PCB-Kläger in Washington einigen sich aussergerichtlich - Aktie steigt
Finanzblogger hebt den Daumen: NVIDIA-Aktie wird nach Veröffentlichung der Quartalsbilanz zulegen
Bill Gross warnt vor neuen Meme-Aktien: Parallelen bei GameStop und Bitcoin
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.08.2025 15:12:13

EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Covestro
54.53 CHF -2.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.08.2025 / 15:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Covestro AG
Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
Postal code: 51373
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Aug 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.88 % 0.00 % 2.88 % 188740000
Previous notification 3.52 % 0.00 % 3.52 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006062144 0 5441044 0.00 % 2.88 %
Total 5441044 2.88 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. % % %
T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. % % %
T. Rowe Price International Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
18 Aug 2025


18.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2185332  18.08.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Covestro AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
14.07.25 Covestro Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.07.25 Covestro Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.06.25 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
05.06.25 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
26.05.25 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, AENA und Assicurazioni Generali mit François Bloch

Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
AENA – ES0105046017
Assicurazioni Generali – IT0000062072

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Olivia Hähnelz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

ING, AENA & Generali – 3 Top-Performer im BX Musterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

09:09 SMI setzt guten Lauf fort
09:06 Rohstoffe der Zukunft: die Aufholjagd beginnt
08:59 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp unter Druck
06:06 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Konsolidierung zum Wochenschluss
15.08.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, VAT Group
14.08.25 Julius Bär: 12.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Leonteq AG
13.08.25 ING, AENA & Generali – 3 Top-Performer im BX Musterportfolio
09.08.25 Logo WHS Nutzen Sie Ihre Optionen!
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’521.12 19.73 BKYSTU
Short 12’781.52 13.84 SS4MTU
Short 13’247.30 8.92 BDGS0U
SMI-Kurs: 12’035.94 18.08.2025 15:11:01
Long 11’511.58 19.11 BH2SIU
Long 11’265.06 13.68 B1SSKU
Long 10’769.33 8.79 BCHSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Berkshire Hathaway im Q2 2025: So investierte Warren Buffett - neue Aktien im Depot
KW 33: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Statistik zeigt: So viele Menschen besitzen wirklich einen vollständigen Bitcoin
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 33: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Novo Nordisk-Aktie zieht an: Wegovy-Pille gegen Leberfibrose - FDA-Zulassung erteilt
ETF-Portfolio aufbauen: Drei Strategien im Vergleich
NVIDIA-Aktie: Wie viel Potential besitzt das Netzwerkgeschäft wirklich?
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT im Plus: Anleger interpretieren Signale als Zeichen für anhaltende Rüstungsnachfrage

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2025: So hat George Soros sein Depot angepasst
So hat George Soros im zweiten Quartal 2025 investiert
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
KW 33: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 33: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}