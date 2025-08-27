EQS-News: STRATEC ENLARGES ITS BOARD OF MANAGEMENT 

EQS-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Personnel

STRATEC ENLARGES ITS BOARD OF MANAGEMENT



27.08.2025 / 10:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STRATEC ENLARGES ITS BOARD OF MANAGEMENT

Birkenfeld, August 27, 2025

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX), hereby announces that Tanja Bücherl will be appointed to its Board of Management as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of November 1, 2025. She will then take charge of the areas for which Oliver Albrecht, who assumed the position of CFO on an interim basis in August 2024, has been responsible. Oliver Albrecht will continue to be available to the company on an overlapping basis in November and thus safeguard a smooth transition in the Finance department.

Having gained two decades of experience in the Finance department of a company with international operations, Tanja Bücherl will contribute her extensive financial expertise and her in-depth knowledge of efficiency and cost management to help shape STRATEC’s future together with the current members of its Board of Management. As Senior Vice President, she was most recently responsible for the finance-related areas at GRAMMER AG, a supplier of car interior equipment and seating systems for commercial and off-road vehicles with sales of around two billion euros.

“We are delighted to be gaining Tanja Bücherl, a finance manager with exceptional experience in the OEM supplier industry, as a new member of the Board of Management at STRATEC SE. Her arrival will extend the Board with a next-generation manager. At the same time, we would like to thank Oliver Albrecht for his successful commitment and for contributing his extensive expertise during his time as interim CFO”, commented Prof. Dr. Georg Heni, Supervisory Board Chair of STRATEC SE.

Chief Executive Officer Marcus Wolfinger emphasizes: “We are very much looking forward to working together in future with Tanja Bücherl, whose comprehensive skillset and longstanding experience will be an asset for the Board of Management at STRATEC SE. Her in-depth specialist knowledge and profound expertise will make a key contribution to further advancing the strategic development of STRATEC SE, raising quality in the Finance department to the next level, and sustainably preparing the company for its future growth.”

ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:

STRATEC SE

Jan Keppeler, CFA