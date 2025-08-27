Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’181 0.2%  SPI 16’909 0.1%  Dow 45’418 0.3%  DAX 24’070 -0.3%  Euro 0.9348 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’378 -0.1%  Gold 3’383 -0.3%  Bitcoin 89’298 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8073 0.4%  Öl 67.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
30 % Kursplus: MongoDB-Aktie nach beeindruckendem Ergebnis im Höhenflug
Rio Tinto mit neuem CEO: Konzern wird neu strukturiert - Aktie profitiert
Commodities im Fokus: So bewegen sich Öl & Co. am Vormittag
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet UBS AG die Givaudan-Aktie
Investment-Tipp Novartis-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.08.2025 10:28:03

EQS-News: STRATEC ENLARGES ITS BOARD OF MANAGEMENT 

STRATEC
34.65 CHF -1.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Personnel
STRATEC ENLARGES ITS BOARD OF MANAGEMENT 

27.08.2025 / 10:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC ENLARGES ITS BOARD OF MANAGEMENT 

Birkenfeld, August 27, 2025

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX), hereby announces that Tanja Bücherl will be appointed to its Board of Management as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of November 1, 2025. She will then take charge of the areas for which Oliver Albrecht, who assumed the position of CFO on an interim basis in August 2024, has been responsible. Oliver Albrecht will continue to be available to the company on an overlapping basis in November and thus safeguard a smooth transition in the Finance department.

Having gained two decades of experience in the Finance department of a company with international operations, Tanja Bücherl will contribute her extensive financial expertise and her in-depth knowledge of efficiency and cost management to help shape STRATEC’s future together with the current members of its Board of Management. As Senior Vice President, she was most recently responsible for the finance-related areas at GRAMMER AG, a supplier of car interior equipment and seating systems for commercial and off-road vehicles with sales of around two billion euros.

“We are delighted to be gaining Tanja Bücherl, a finance manager with exceptional experience in the OEM supplier industry, as a new member of the Board of Management at STRATEC SE. Her arrival will extend the Board with a next-generation manager. At the same time, we would like to thank Oliver Albrecht for his successful commitment and for contributing his extensive expertise during his time as interim CFO”, commented Prof. Dr. Georg Heni, Supervisory Board Chair of STRATEC SE.

Chief Executive Officer Marcus Wolfinger emphasizes: “We are very much looking forward to working together in future with Tanja Bücherl, whose comprehensive skillset and longstanding experience will be an asset for the Board of Management at STRATEC SE. Her in-depth specialist knowledge and profound expertise will make a key contribution to further advancing the strategic development of STRATEC SE, raising quality in the Finance department to the next level, and sustainably preparing the company for its future growth.”

ABOUT STRATEC
STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
STRATEC SE

Jan Keppeler, CFA

Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515
ir@stratec.com
www.stratec.com


27.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7082 7916 0
Fax: +49 (0)7082 7916 999
E-mail: info@stratec.com
Internet: www.stratec.com
ISIN: DE000STRA555
WKN: STRA55
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2189086

 
End of News EQS News Service

2189086  27.08.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu STRATEC SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu STRATEC SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
22.08.25 STRATEC Hold Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
22.08.25 STRATEC Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.08.25 STRATEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.08.25 STRATEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG
02.06.25 STRATEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer live aus New York über den aktuellen Stand der KI-Aktien. Sind die Kurse von Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet und Apple noch gerechtfertigt – oder stehen wir kurz vor einer Spekulationsblase?

📈 Tim analysiert die Zahlen, Investitionen und Bewertungen der grossen Tech-Konzerne und zeigt, wie viel Kapital derzeit in KI-Infrastruktur fliesst. Zudem diskutieren wir, welche Randbereiche vom KI-Boom profitieren könnten – etwa Rechenzentren, Stromversorger oder Hardwarehersteller.

Themen im Video:
🔹Die „Magnificent 7“ im Check: Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple
🔹Investitionen in KI: 71 Mrd. bei Meta, 120 Mrd. bei Microsoft
🔹Nvidia: Marktführer, aber extrem teuer
🔹Apple: Aufholjagd oder zu spät dran?
🔹Gefahr einer KI-Blase?
🔹Welche Alternativen bieten sich für Langfristinvestoren?
🔹Rechenzentren, Energieanbieter & Zulieferer im Fokus
🔹Wie Tim mit Rücksetzern und Seitwärtsphasen umgeht
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:13 Marktüberblick: Gewinnmitnahmen bei Commerzbank
09:02 SMI setzt Konsolidierung fort
06:14 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Konsolidierung hält an
26.08.25 Logo WHS Aktien-Trading 4 Dummies - 3 Aktien. 2 Experten. 0 Langeweile (Apple, Canopy Growth & Alcon)
26.08.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) auf Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL A
26.08.25 ON – Rekordquartal und Prognoseerhöhung – Dollar belastet
26.08.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Stadler Rail
21.08.25 KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’670.69 19.61 U80SSU
Short 12’920.31 13.98 S2S3YU
Short 13’429.35 8.78 BROSIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’181.41 27.08.2025 10:25:43
Long 11’676.67 19.94 SHFB5U
Long 11’391.36 13.66 BK5S8U
Long 10’895.25 8.75 BPOSGU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STRATEC SE 34.65 -1.74% STRATEC SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin-Prognose: Bernstein sieht Kursziel von 200'000 US-Dollar trotz Rücksetzer
Microsoft, Apple & Co. im Fokus: Diese Aktien hielt Jeremy Grantham im zweiten Quartal 2025
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag nahezu unbewegt
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagabend gefragt
Lufthansa-Aktie fällt zurück: Lufthansa ordnet sich neu
Fed im Blick: SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Märkte in Fernost gaben nach
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
Clara Technologies-Aktie unter Druck: Kurschaos trotz KI-Hoffnung
RENK läutet neue Ära bei Panzergetrieben ein - Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK uneins

Top-Rankings

In diese Aktien investierte Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2025
Blick ins Depot
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
KW 34: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 34: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}