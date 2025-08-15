Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.08.2025 15:01:06

EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schröder, Acquisition of 28070 shares in Zalando SE through the exercise of virtual options from the option program Long-Term Incentive 2019

Zalando
22.02 CHF 0.14%




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Schröder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 28070 shares in Zalando SE through the exercise of virtual options from the option program Long-Term Incentive 2019
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Strasse 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




100214  15.08.2025 CET/CEST





