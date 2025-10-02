Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’434 0.6%  SPI 17’098 0.5%  Dow 46’388 -0.1%  DAX 24’412 1.2%  Euro 0.9349 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’650 1.2%  Gold 3’866 0.0%  Bitcoin 95’546 1.2%  Dollar 0.7981 0.1%  Öl 64.8 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Continental-Aktie legt trotz anhaltender Nachfrageflaute zu
Windkraft-Ausbau in der Türkei: Nordex erhält bedeutenden 90-MW-Auftrag - Aktie dennoch rot
September 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
HENSOLDT-Aktie steigt nach Standorterweiterung - auch RENK und Rheinmetall mit Kursgewinnen
Deutlicher Kursrückgang bei DroneShield-Aktie: Anleger realisieren Gewinne
Suche...

TUI Aktie 125205291 / DE000TUAG505

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.10.2025 16:14:06

EQS-DD: TUI AG: Helmut Reiner Sebastian Ebel, buy

TUI
7.26 CHF -2.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2025 / 16:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Helmut Reiner Sebastian
Last name(s): Ebel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG505

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.75 EUR 38,750.00 EUR
7.73 EUR 38,650.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.7400 EUR 77,400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: SOCIETE GENERALE S.A.
MIC: BRDE


02.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101026  02.10.2025 CET/CEST