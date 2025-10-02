TUI Aktie 125205291 / DE000TUAG505
02.10.2025 16:14:06
EQS-DD: TUI AG: Helmut Reiner Sebastian Ebel, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101026 02.10.2025 CET/CEST
