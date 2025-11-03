Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.11.2025 18:53:13

EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Status Share Buyback
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

03.11.2025 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, November 03, 2025
Status Share Buyback

In the period from October 27, 2025 to and including October 31, 2025 Commerzbank AG has purchased 2,913,573 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme which has been published by the announcement of September 24, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR)
27/10/2025  589,257 30.5469
28/10/2025  592,824 30.3631
29/10/2025  580,111 31.0285
30/10/2025  578,870 31.0950
31/10/2025  572,511 31.4404

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 25, 2025 through, and including, October 31, 2025 amounts to 15,753,740 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
 

03.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstrasse 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2223050  03.11.2025 CET/CEST

