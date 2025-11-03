Commerzbank Aktie 21170377 / DE000CBK1001
03.11.2025 18:53:13
EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Status Share Buyback
Frankfurt am Main, November 03, 2025
Status Share Buyback
In the period from October 27, 2025 to and including October 31, 2025 Commerzbank AG has purchased 2,913,573 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme which has been published by the announcement of September 24, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 25, 2025 through, and including, October 31, 2025 amounts to 15,753,740 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
03.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstrasse 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|www.commerzbank.de
