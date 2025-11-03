EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Status Share Buyback

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



03.11.2025 / 18:53 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Status Share Buyback



In the period from October 27, 2025 to and including October 31, 2025 Commerzbank AG has purchased 2,913,573 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme which has been published by the announcement of September 24, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows: Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR) 27/10/2025 589,257 30.5469 28/10/2025 592,824 30.3631 29/10/2025 580,111 31.0285 30/10/2025 578,870 31.0950 31/10/2025 572,511 31.4404

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 25, 2025 through, and including, October 31, 2025 amounts to 15,753,740 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

