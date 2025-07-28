EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



28.07.2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, July 28, 2025



In the period from July 21, 2025 to, and including, July 25, 2025 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 310.214 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 07/21/2025 75,045 342.8469 07/22/2025 80,596 341.3741 07/23/2025 17,123 344.8918 07/24/2025 72,438 343.4946 07/25/2025 65,012 341.5506

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 21, 2025 through, and including, July 25, 2025 amounts to 4,045,083 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).