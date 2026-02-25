EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: BaFin announces expansion of audit of 2024 consolidated financial statements and initiation of audit of 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Results / Half year

Gerresheimer AG: BaFin announces expansion of audit of 2024 consolidated financial statements and initiation of audit of 2025 Half-Year Financial Report



Düsseldorf, February 25, 2026. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has informed Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6, "Gerresheimer") that it intends to

expand the audit of the published consolidated financial statements and the related Group management report for the 2023/2024 financial year of Gerresheimer AG, which was initiated on September 18, 2025, and

initiate an audit of the published condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the related interim group management report for the period from December 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, of Gerresheimer AG.

Expansion of the audit of the 2024 consolidated financial statements

According to BaFin, the reason for expanding the audit of the consolidated financial statements and the associated Group management report for the 2024 financial year from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024, is “concrete evidence that

the lease liabilities reported in the balance sheet with a carrying amount of €65.5 million and/or the undiscounted payment obligations corresponding to the lease liabilities disclosed in the notes may be incorrect;

the disclosure of the useful lives of development costs capitalized as intangible assets with a carrying amount of €29.4 million may be incorrect;

assets of the Advanced Technologies segment, which are reported in the balance sheet with a carrying amount of EUR 196.5 million, may have been impaired and that the impairment required in this case was not recognized.”

The assets of the Advanced Technologies segment relate to Sensile Medical AG, Olten, Switzerland. On February 10, 2026, Gerresheimer announced that non-cash impairments of approximately EUR 220 to 240 million were expected in the 2025 consolidated financial statements. These mainly relate to impairments of technology and development projects of Sensile Medical AG, Olten, Switzerland, and, among others, impairment losses to the assets of Gerresheimer Moulded Glass Chicago Inc., Chicago, USA.

Initiation of Audit of the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

According to BaFin, the reason for the audit of the interim consolidated financial statements and the accompanying interim group management report for the period from December 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025 (Half-Year Financial Report) is “concrete indications that

the assessment of certain risks in the interim group management report for the period from December 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, in conjunction with the 2023/24 Group management report, was no longer accurate due to the financing of the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma;

the recognition of impairment losses on assets was incorrectly omitted;

revenues and cost of sales in connection with bill and hold agreements were incorrectly recognized.”

In its 2025 Half-Year Financial Report, the Company classified the risks from acquisitions, divestments, and cooperations, as well as the liquidity risk, as low, unchanged from the 2024 consolidated financial statements. BaFin sees indications that maintaining the risk classification was no longer appropriate.

With regards to the recognition of revenues and costs in connection with bill and hold agreements, BaFin also intends to examine in the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report whether these revenues should have been recognized in the first half of 2025 or only at a later date. Linked to this is the accounting of inventories as of the balance sheet date of May 31, 2025.

On December 22, 2025, the Company had already announced that it would comprehensively correct revenues from bill and hold agreements, not include revenues from new bill and hold agreements in the 2025 consolidated financial statements, and refrain from this practice in the future. In addition, the Company had announced that it would also correct the recognition of revenues from bill and hold agreements in the following interim financial information for the 2026 financial year by adjusting the previous year's figures.

Gerresheimer expects BaFin to initiate the announced expansion of its audit of the 2024 consolidated financial statements and the audit of the interim financial statements for the first half of 2025.

The Company will continue to cooperate fully with BaFin in the context of the audits in order to clarify the facts transparently.

