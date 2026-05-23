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Delivery Hero Aktie 37200572 / DE000A2E4K43

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23.05.2026 15:57:03

EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero confirms approach by Uber Technologies’ with respect to potential takeover offer

Delivery Hero
30.74 CHF 0.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Delivery Hero confirms approach by Uber Technologies’ with respect to potential takeover offer

23-May-2026 / 15:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC RELEASE

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Delivery Hero confirms approach by Uber Technologies’ with respect to potential takeover offer

Berlin, May 23, 2026 – Following today’s press publication, Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) confirms that Uber Technologies, Inc. reached out with an indicative proposal of €33 per share in respect of a potential takeover offer to all shareholders of the Company. 

The Company remains fully focused on executing its strategic review process. Further updates will be provided as required or appropriate.

Disclaimer

This announcement is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Delivery Hero SE or of any of its subsidiaries.

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

*************


Investor Relations Enquiries

ir@deliveryhero.com

 

Media Enquiries

press@deliveryhero.com

 

Responsible Person for this Publication:

Andrea Ferraz Estrada

VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



End of Inside Information

23-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Strasse 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2332588

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2332588  23-May-2026 CET/CEST

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