EQS-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf adjusts forecast for the full year 2025

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf adjusts forecast for the full year 2025



05-Aug-2025

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Beiersdorf adjusts forecast for the full year 2025

The Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, today resolved to adjust its forecast for the full year 2025 against the backdrop of the more difficult market conditions recently observed.

For 2025, Beiersdorf now expects organic sales growth of 3-4% in the Consumer Business Segment (previously: 4-6%) and in the Group of around 3% (previously: 4-6%); this is below current capital market expectations. For the tesa Business Segment, the previous guidance for organic sales growth of 1-3% is confirmed.

The Consumer Business Segment’s EBIT margin excluding special factors is expected to increase by 20 basis points above previous year's level in 2025 (previously: 50 basis points above previous year’s level; previous year’s level Consumer: 13.4%); this figure is also below current capital market expectations. The previous forecasts for the Group (slightly above previous year; previous year’s level Group: 13.9%) and for the tesa Business Segment (around 16%) are confirmed.

The global skin care market experienced a slower growth than expected, particularly in the second quarter and into July 2025. Taking into account the strong innovation pipeline in the second half of the year, Beiersdorf expects an improvement in the remainder of the year. The Executive Board decided to continue the planned investments in the Consumer Business Segment to ensure the success of the new product launches.

Looking at the business development so far in 2025, Beiersdorf has achieved the following results: In the second quarter of 2025, the Consumer Business Segment recorded an organic sales growth of 1.5%, the tesa Business Segment a sales decline of -3.7%, and the Group an organic sales growth of 0.6%. Accordingly, organic sales growth in the first half of 2025 was 1.9% (€4,330 million) in the Consumer Business Segment, 3.0% (€858 million) in the tesa Business Segment, and 2.1% (€5,188 million) in the Group. The EBIT margin excluding special factors in the first half of 2025 amounted to 16% in the Consumer Business Segment, 16.9% in the tesa Business Segment and 16.1% in the Group.

The January-June 2025 half-year report will be published on 6 August 2025.

