|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
05.08.2025 19:45:24
EQS-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf adjusts forecast for the full year 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Beiersdorf adjusts forecast for the full year 2025
The Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, today resolved to adjust its forecast for the full year 2025 against the backdrop of the more difficult market conditions recently observed.
For 2025, Beiersdorf now expects organic sales growth of 3-4% in the Consumer Business Segment (previously: 4-6%) and in the Group of around 3% (previously: 4-6%); this is below current capital market expectations. For the tesa Business Segment, the previous guidance for organic sales growth of 1-3% is confirmed.
The Consumer Business Segment’s EBIT margin excluding special factors is expected to increase by 20 basis points above previous year's level in 2025 (previously: 50 basis points above previous year’s level; previous year’s level Consumer: 13.4%); this figure is also below current capital market expectations. The previous forecasts for the Group (slightly above previous year; previous year’s level Group: 13.9%) and for the tesa Business Segment (around 16%) are confirmed.
The global skin care market experienced a slower growth than expected, particularly in the second quarter and into July 2025. Taking into account the strong innovation pipeline in the second half of the year, Beiersdorf expects an improvement in the remainder of the year. The Executive Board decided to continue the planned investments in the Consumer Business Segment to ensure the success of the new product launches.
Looking at the business development so far in 2025, Beiersdorf has achieved the following results: In the second quarter of 2025, the Consumer Business Segment recorded an organic sales growth of 1.5%, the tesa Business Segment a sales decline of -3.7%, and the Group an organic sales growth of 0.6%. Accordingly, organic sales growth in the first half of 2025 was 1.9% (€4,330 million) in the Consumer Business Segment, 3.0% (€858 million) in the tesa Business Segment, and 2.1% (€5,188 million) in the Group. The EBIT margin excluding special factors in the first half of 2025 amounted to 16% in the Consumer Business Segment, 16.9% in the tesa Business Segment and 16.1% in the Group.
The January-June 2025 half-year report will be published on 6 August 2025.
Contact:
Christopher Sheldon
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000
End of Inside Information
05-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
|Beiersdorfstrasse 1 - 9
|22529 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 4909-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 4909-34 34
|E-mail:
|kontakt@Beiersdorf.com
|Internet:
|www.Beiersdorf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005200000
|WKN:
|520000
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2179884
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2179884 05-Aug-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Beiersdorf AG
|
19:45
|EQS-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf passt Prognose für das Gesamtjahr 2025 an (EQS Group)
|
19:45
|EQS-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf adjusts forecast for the full year 2025 (EQS Group)
|
17:58
|XETRA-Handel LUS-DAX letztendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.ch)
|
17:58
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: DAX schlussendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
15:58
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX verbucht am Dienstagnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.ch)
|
15:58
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: DAX nachmittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX am Dienstagmittag fester (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Beiersdorf AG
|23.07.25
|Beiersdorf Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.07.25
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.07.25
|Beiersdorf Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.06.25
|Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.06.25
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.07.25
|Beiersdorf Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.07.25
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.07.25
|Beiersdorf Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.06.25
|Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.06.25
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.07.25
|Beiersdorf Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.07.25
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.07.25
|Beiersdorf Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.06.25
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.06.25
|Beiersdorf Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.06.25
|Beiersdorf Sell
|UBS AG
|18.06.25
|Beiersdorf Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.25
|Beiersdorf Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.25
|Beiersdorf Sell
|UBS AG
|15.04.25
|Beiersdorf Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.06.25
|Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.25
|Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.25
|Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.25
|Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.12.24
|Beiersdorf Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Interactive Brokers, ING und Wells Fargo mit François Bloch
Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
✅ Interactive Brokers – US45841N1072
✅ ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
✅ Wells Fargo & Co – US9497461015
Drei Aktien verlassen das BX Musterportfolio:
❌ SAP – DE0007164600
❌ Intuit Inc – US4612021034
❌ Deutsche Boerse AG – DE0005810055
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison im Fokus: US-Anleger unentschlossen -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte ebenso im Plus. Dow & NASDAQ zeigen sich uneinheitlich. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentierten sich mit moderaten Aufschlägen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}