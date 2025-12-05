Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.3%  SPI 17’740 0.4%  Dow 47’851 -0.1%  DAX 23’882 0.8%  Euro 0.9355 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’718 0.4%  Gold 4’209 0.1%  Bitcoin 74’272 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8035 0.0%  Öl 63.3 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Sandoz124359842Swiss Life1485278VAT31186490
Top News
Dieser ETF schlägt den S&P 500 - und könnte einer der grössten Gewinner des KI-Booms werden
Vom NVIDIA-Tippgeber zum KI-Scout: Marktexperte Wang erklärt seine aktuellen Top-Picks
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Tesla bekommt im Check die schlechtesten Bewertungen seiner Klasse
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
Neues MSCI-Kriterium setzt Strategy-Aktie unter Druck - Saylor widerspricht deutlich
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Rio Tinto Aktie 402589 / GB0007188757

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.12.2025 02:20:59

BHP,Rio Tinto Begin Trials Of Australia's First Cat 793 XE Battery-Electric Haul Trucks At Jimblebar

Rio Tinto
58.95 CHF 1.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Australia's first Cat 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks have arrived at BHP's Jimblebar iron ore mine in the Pilbara, marking the start of on-site testing of Caterpillar's battery-electric heavy haulage technology. The trials are being conducted in collaboration with Rio Tinto, highlighting a significant step toward decarbonizing mining operations in one of the nation's most critical resource regions.

Delivered through an industry-first partnership between BHP, Rio Tinto, and Caterpillar, the two Early Learner trucks are designed to achieve zero exhaust emissions while maintaining productivity and performance.

Once safely commissioned, the trucks will undergo trials to evaluate the viability of battery-electric technology as an alternative to diesel in large-scale iron ore mining. These trials will inform the development of future technologies, processes, infrastructure, and workforce capabilities required to support lower-emission mining operations, Rio Tinto said.

Decarbonization of Pilbara iron ore operations will depend on continued technological advancements and breakthroughs in research and development. To accelerate this transition, BHP and Rio Tinto are working closely with Caterpillar, supported by WesTrac, to advance battery-electric haulage solutions and prepare their fleets for adoption once commercially and operationally viable.

Following the joint trial, BHP and Rio Tinto will independently assess progress toward scaled trials within their respective operations. This collaboration reflects the shared ambition of both companies, alongside Caterpillar, to achieve net zero operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.