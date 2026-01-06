Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’242 0.0%  SPI 18’239 0.0%  Dow 48’840 -0.3%  DAX 24’941 0.3%  Euro 0.9284 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’921 -0.1%  Gold 4’470 0.6%  Bitcoin 74’253 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7927 0.1%  Öl 62.2 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529
Top News
Nestlé-Aktie fällt: SMA-Babynahrung wird zurückgerufen
Breite Verfügbarkeit von Wegovy-Pille in den USA treibt Novo Nordisk-Aktie erneut kräftig nach oben
Bernstein Research: Underperform für Zalando-Aktie
VINCI kündigt Aktienrückkauf an - Aktie trotzdem tiefer
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie 11958148 / ES0177542018

4.59
CHF
0.04
CHF
0.95 %
09:10:30
BRXC
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.01.2026 13:57:37

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

International Consolidated Airlines
4.59 CHF 0.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 475 auf 490 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Im Jahr 2025 hätten die europäischen Fluggesellschaften von günstigeren Treibstoffpreisen und einer starken Nachfrage profitiert, schrieb Alex Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er geht davon aus, dass die operativen Ergebnisse (Ebit) auch im Jahr 2026 steigen werden. Sein Sektorfavorit ist die IAG-Aktie./edh/ajx;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.01.2026 / 18:06 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.01.2026 / 06:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

UBS Banner
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Bernstein Research 		Kursziel:
4.90 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform 		Kurs*:
4.87 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Outperform 		Kurs aktuell:
4.31 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Alex Irving 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
23.12.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.12.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
10.12.25 International Consolidated Airlines Sell UBS AG
08.12.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
01.12.25 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen