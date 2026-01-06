NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 475 auf 490 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Im Jahr 2025 hätten die europäischen Fluggesellschaften von günstigeren Treibstoffpreisen und einer starken Nachfrage profitiert, schrieb Alex Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er geht davon aus, dass die operativen Ergebnisse (Ebit) auch im Jahr 2026 steigen werden. Sein Sektorfavorit ist die IAG-Aktie./edh/ajx;