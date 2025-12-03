Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.12.2025 22:13:20

Salesforce.com Inc Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.086 billion, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $1.527 billion, or $1.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.091 billion or $3.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $10.259 billion from $9.444 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.086 Bln. vs. $1.527 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.19 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $10.259 Bln vs. $9.444 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.02 - $3.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $11.13 - $11.23Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.75 - $11.77 Full year revenue guidance: $41.45 - $41.55 Bln

