08.12.2025 02:44:14

Rio Tinto Rolls Out First Pilbara-Made Iron Ore Rail Car

Rio Tinto
59.52 CHF 0.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto has unveiled its first Pilbara-made iron ore rail car, produced in Karratha as part of a A$150 million partnership with Australian rail industry supplier Gemco Rail. The initiative aims to build 100 rail cars in Western Australia, reinforcing the company's commitment to local manufacturing.

The milestone follows the earlier completion of 40 rail cars at Gemco Rail's Perth facility. The remaining units will be constructed at a new, purpose-built workshop in Karratha, marking a significant expansion of regional manufacturing capacity.

To support the project, machinery for assembling rail cars and refurbishing bearings has been relocated from Perth to the Karratha facility. The workshop is expected to generate up to 25 local jobs, providing a boost to the community.

The newly built rail cars will begin transporting iron ore this month from Rio Tinto's 18 Pilbara mines to its Dampier and Cape Lambert port facilities. Each car has the capacity to carry up to 118 tonnes of iron ore, enhancing efficiency in the company's supply chain.

Formed in 2023, the partnership between Rio Tinto, Gemco Rail, and CRRC Qiqihar Rolling Stock Co. Ltd, with support from the Western Australian Government, highlights Rio Tinto's ongoing investment in local industry and regional communities.

