Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’482 -0.9%  SPI 17’144 -1.0%  Dow 46’081 -1.1%  DAX 23’173 -1.8%  Euro 0.9260 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’534 -1.9%  Gold 4’066 0.5%  Bitcoin 74’756 2.0%  Dollar 0.7996 0.5%  Öl 64.1 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Short-Positionen gegen den Boom: Deutsche Bank wappnet sich wohl gegen die KI-Blase
ABB setzt sich ehrgeizigeres Ziel für operative Gewinnmarge - Aktie in Rot
Bis 2027 gesetzte Ziele: Zurich sieht sich auf Kurs - Aktie gibt nach
Roche-Aktie springt an: Forschungserfolg mit Brustkrebsmittel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Microsoft Aktie 951692 / US5949181045

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.11.2025 18:02:30

Microsoft, NVIDIA, And Anthropic Strategic Partnerships To Boost AI Development

Microsoft
390.89 CHF -3.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Inc (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Anthropic AI on Tuesday announced new strategic collaborations for improvements in the AI development. Anthropic is consistently and rapidly growing its Claude AI model on Microsoft Azure, supported by NVIDIA.

Anthropic will also purchase $30 billion of Azure compute capacity, aiming for 1 gigawatt.

To help Anthropic's future expansion, NVIDIA and Anthropic are forming an effective technological alliance. In order to optimize Anthropic models for optimal performance, efficiency, and TCO as well as future NVIDIA architectures for Anthropic workloads, Anthropic and NVIDIA will work together on design and engineering.

Additionally, Microsoft and Anthropic are extending their current collaboration to provide companies more access to Claude. Anthropic's frontier Claude models, such as Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.1, and Claude Haiku 4.5, will be accessible to Microsoft Azure AI Foundry users. Through this collaboration, Claude will be the only frontier LLM model accessible on all three of the most well-known cloud platforms globally.

MSFT is currently trading at $491.06, down $16.43 or 3.24 percent on the Nasdaq.