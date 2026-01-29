Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’134 0.8%  SPI 18’141 0.6%  Dow 48’724 -0.6%  DAX 24’348 -1.9%  Euro 0.9162 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’897 -0.6%  Gold 5’177 -4.4%  Bitcoin 65’011 -4.8%  Dollar 0.7681 0.0%  Öl 70.4 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
IBM legt starkes Schlussquartal vor - Aktie hebt ab
Lockheed Martin-Aktie zieht an: Quartalsumsatz und -Ergebnis verbessert
Ausblick: American Express zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Warum der Dollar zum Franken etwas zulegt
Riot Platforms meldet für Dezember höchsten Bitcoin-Verkauf der Unternehmensgeschichte
Suche...

Meta Platforms Aktie 14917609 / US30303M1027

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.01.2026 16:37:44

Meta Platforms Stock Rises 7%

Meta Platforms
552.60 CHF 6.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) jumped about 7% in Thursday's trading after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Meta posted profit of $22.77 billion, or $8.88 per share, up from $20.84 billion, or $8.02 per share, a year earlier.

Currently, META is moving up 7.38 percent or $49.26, to $718.15 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $479.80 and $769.25 in the past one year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.8% to $59.893 billion from $48.385 billion last year.

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten