29.01.2026 16:37:44
Meta Platforms Stock Rises 7%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) jumped about 7% in Thursday's trading after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Meta posted profit of $22.77 billion, or $8.88 per share, up from $20.84 billion, or $8.02 per share, a year earlier.
Currently, META is moving up 7.38 percent or $49.26, to $718.15 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $479.80 and $769.25 in the past one year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 23.8% to $59.893 billion from $48.385 billion last year.