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29.09.2026 22:37:04

Google Assistant Shutdown Expands As Gemini Takes Over On Android

Alphabet A
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(RTTNews) - Google, under Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), is broadly rolling out the shutdown of Google Assistant on mobile devices, with users in the U.S. and Europe reporting that the traditional assistant has disappeared from their phones and tablets.

The transition to Gemini began earlier this month after Google delayed the original 2025 deprecation timeline to 2026.

The Gemini app has also removed the 'Switch to Google Assistant' option, meaning users can no longer return to Assistant on phones, tablets or paired devices such as Wear OS watches, headphones and Android Auto. Gemini is now the default voice assistant experience on Android when users long-press the power button or swipe from the corners.

The change has also prompted reports of problems with some existing Assistant features. Users have reported issues involving Google Keep, routines, navigation and hands-free controls.

Google Assistant remains available on Google Nest and Google Home speakers, displays and other supported smart-home devices for now.

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