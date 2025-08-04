Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.08.2025 18:40:03

EQS-News: Gerresheimer to Separate Moulded Glass and Intends to Initiate a Subsequent Sales Process

Gerresheimer
43.74 CHF 1.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Gerresheimer to Separate Moulded Glass and Intends to Initiate a Subsequent Sales Process

04.08.2025 / 18:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer to Separate Moulded Glass and Intends to Initiate a Subsequent Sales Process 

  • Best growth opportunities for Moulded Glass as a strong, independent unit with eight plants across Europe, the Americas and Asia
  • Further step in Gerresheimer's strategic transformation into a system and solution provider purely for the pharma and biotech industries

Duesseldorf, August 4, 2025. Following a comprehensive strategic review of its Moulded Glass business, Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries, has decided to separate the business and intends to subsequently initiate a sales process for the business unit. The aim of the strategic review was to evaluate various options for the best growth prospects and competitiveness of the Moulded Glass business. The company now sees these outside the Gerresheimer Group. With the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma, Gerresheimer has formed a Moulded Glass Powerhouse with eight production plants across Europe, the Americas and Asia and a diversified product portfolio for the pharma, cosmetic, and food and beverage industries. The Moulded Glass business unit generated revenues of around EUR 735 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20% in 2024. The planned divestment is part of Gerresheimer's extensive transformation into a system and solution provider purely for the pharma and biotech industry with a specialized portfolio of primary packaging and drug delivery systems.

 “We see the best growth opportunities for our newly formed Moulded Glass Powerhouse outside the Gerresheimer Group,” explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “As part of our strategic transformation, Gerresheimer will focus even stronger on the portfolio of systems and solutions for the pharma and biotech industry.”

Global “Moulded Glass Powerhouse”

The combined Moulded Glass business of Gerresheimer and Bormioli Pharma comprises eight production plants in Germany, Belgium, Italy, the United States, and India. With around 3,700 employees, the business unit generated pro forma revenues of around EUR 735 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20% in the financial year 2024. The Moulded Glass Powerhouse provides extensive expertise and global production capabilities for  type I, II and III glass products, including decoration and customization. The diversified portfolio includes all kinds of glass packaging for the pharma, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries, such as bottles, containers, jars, and flacons.

Gerresheimer continuously invests in state-of-the-art technology for its glass production in all of the Moulded Glass plants. For example, the company has invested around EUR 100 million in an expansion and modernization project at its Moulded Glass site in Lohr am Main, Germany, over the past two years, installing a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient oxy-hybrid furnace.

Start of the separation of Moulded Glass

As part of the integration of Bormioli Pharma into the Gerresheimer Group, Gerresheimer has begun to establish the combined Moulded Glass business as a global, stand-alone Powerhouse. Today's decision marks the beginning of the separation process. Subsequently the company intends to initiate a sales process. Gerresheimer will provide a further update at its upcoming Capital Markets Day on October 15, 2025.

Gerresheimer focusing even stronger on the pharma and biotech industry

The planned divestment of the Moulded Glass business is another step in Gerresheimer's transformation into a pure-play system and solution provider for the pharma and biotech industry with an increasing share of specific solutions for biologics and other high-value solutions. By acquiring Bormioli Pharma, Gerresheimer has expanded its portfolio to include additional pharmaceutical primary packaging, closure solutions, accessories, and dosing systems, while also opening up new opportunities for system integration of high-value plastic solutions for the pharma and biotech industry.


About Gerresheimer 
Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of drug containment solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, cartridges, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With over 40 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.4bn in 2024 and currently employs around 13,600 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).    
www.gerresheimer.com 

 

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Media  
Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com                                		 Marion Stolzenwald
Senior Manager Corporate Communication
T +49 172 2424185
marion.stolzenwald@gerresheimer.com
 
Investor Relations		  
Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181 220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
 		 Thomas Rosenke
Senior Manager Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-187
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com

04.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2179242

 
End of News EQS News Service

2179242  04.08.2025 CET/CEST

