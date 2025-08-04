EQS-News: Gerresheimer to Separate Moulded Glass and Intends to Initiate a Subsequent Sales Process

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Gerresheimer to Separate Moulded Glass and Intends to Initiate a Subsequent Sales Process



04.08.2025

Best growth opportunities for Moulded Glass as a strong, independent unit with eight plants across Europe, the Americas and Asia

Further step in Gerresheimer's strategic transformation into a system and solution provider purely for the pharma and biotech industries

Duesseldorf, August 4, 2025. Following a comprehensive strategic review of its Moulded Glass business, Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries, has decided to separate the business and intends to subsequently initiate a sales process for the business unit. The aim of the strategic review was to evaluate various options for the best growth prospects and competitiveness of the Moulded Glass business. The company now sees these outside the Gerresheimer Group. With the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma, Gerresheimer has formed a Moulded Glass Powerhouse with eight production plants across Europe, the Americas and Asia and a diversified product portfolio for the pharma, cosmetic, and food and beverage industries. The Moulded Glass business unit generated revenues of around EUR 735 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20% in 2024. The planned divestment is part of Gerresheimer's extensive transformation into a system and solution provider purely for the pharma and biotech industry with a specialized portfolio of primary packaging and drug delivery systems.

“We see the best growth opportunities for our newly formed Moulded Glass Powerhouse outside the Gerresheimer Group,” explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “As part of our strategic transformation, Gerresheimer will focus even stronger on the portfolio of systems and solutions for the pharma and biotech industry.”

Global “Moulded Glass Powerhouse”

The combined Moulded Glass business of Gerresheimer and Bormioli Pharma comprises eight production plants in Germany, Belgium, Italy, the United States, and India. With around 3,700 employees, the business unit generated pro forma revenues of around EUR 735 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20% in the financial year 2024. The Moulded Glass Powerhouse provides extensive expertise and global production capabilities for type I, II and III glass products, including decoration and customization. The diversified portfolio includes all kinds of glass packaging for the pharma, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries, such as bottles, containers, jars, and flacons.

Gerresheimer continuously invests in state-of-the-art technology for its glass production in all of the Moulded Glass plants. For example, the company has invested around EUR 100 million in an expansion and modernization project at its Moulded Glass site in Lohr am Main, Germany, over the past two years, installing a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient oxy-hybrid furnace.

Start of the separation of Moulded Glass

As part of the integration of Bormioli Pharma into the Gerresheimer Group, Gerresheimer has begun to establish the combined Moulded Glass business as a global, stand-alone Powerhouse. Today's decision marks the beginning of the separation process. Subsequently the company intends to initiate a sales process. Gerresheimer will provide a further update at its upcoming Capital Markets Day on October 15, 2025.

Gerresheimer focusing even stronger on the pharma and biotech industry

The planned divestment of the Moulded Glass business is another step in Gerresheimer's transformation into a pure-play system and solution provider for the pharma and biotech industry with an increasing share of specific solutions for biologics and other high-value solutions. By acquiring Bormioli Pharma, Gerresheimer has expanded its portfolio to include additional pharmaceutical primary packaging, closure solutions, accessories, and dosing systems, while also opening up new opportunities for system integration of high-value plastic solutions for the pharma and biotech industry.



