SMI 12'007 0.6%  SPI 16'632 0.6%  Dow 46'173 -0.2%  DAX 23'775 0.2%  Euro 0.9348 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'516 0.3%  Gold 3'833 1.9%  Bitcoin 90'704 1.4%  Dollar 0.7969 -0.1%  Öl 67.8 -2.8% 
TRATON Aktie 48295916 / DE000TRAT0N7

29.09.2025 17:22:13

EQS-News: Dr. Arno Antlitz appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE

TRATON
30.77 CHF 11.78%
EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr. Arno Antlitz appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE

29.09.2025 / 17:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr. Arno Antlitz appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE

Munich, September 29, 2025Dr. Arno Antlitz has been appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE by the competent court. Dr. Antlitz is a member of Volkswagen AG’s Group Board of Management since 2021, currently responsible for Finance and Operations, and serves as a shareholder representative on the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE. You can find further details regarding the CV and the further mandates of Dr. Antlitz on the TRATON website under The Supervisory Board of TRATON SE: CVs and photos | TRATON.


 

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE  
Hanauer Strasse 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com
 

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.


29.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2205430

 
End of News EQS News Service

2205430  29.09.2025 CET/CEST

