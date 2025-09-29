EQS-News: Dr. Arno Antlitz appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Arno Antlitz appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE Munich, September 29, 2025 – Dr. Arno Antlitz has been appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE by the competent court. Dr. Antlitz is a member of Volkswagen AG’s Group Board of Management since 2021, currently responsible for Finance and Operations, and serves as a shareholder representative on the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE. You can find further details regarding the CV and the further mandates of Dr. Antlitz on the TRATON website under The Supervisory Board of TRATON SE: CVs and photos | TRATON.

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.

