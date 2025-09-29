TRATON Aktie 48295916 / DE000TRAT0N7
29.09.2025 17:22:13
EQS-News: Dr. Arno Antlitz appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE
|
EQS-News: TRATON SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Dr. Arno Antlitz appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE
Munich, September 29, 2025 – Dr. Arno Antlitz has been appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE by the competent court. Dr. Antlitz is a member of Volkswagen AG’s Group Board of Management since 2021, currently responsible for Finance and Operations, and serves as a shareholder representative on the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE. You can find further details regarding the CV and the further mandates of Dr. Antlitz on the TRATON website under The Supervisory Board of TRATON SE: CVs and photos | TRATON.
Contact
Thomas Paschen
TRATON SE
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.
29.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|2205430
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2205430 29.09.2025 CET/CEST
