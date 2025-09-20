Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.09.2025 10:49:07

EQS-DD: Scout24 SE: Dr. Gesa Crockford, buy

Scout24
104.10 CHF -5.71%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.09.2025 / 10:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Gesa
Last name(s): Crockford

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Scout24 SE

b) LEI
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
104.30 EUR 59,763.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
104.3000 EUR 59,763.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstrasse 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100786  20.09.2025 CET/CEST