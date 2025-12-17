Schaeffler Aktie 146215522 / DE000SHA0100
17.12.2025 16:41:15
EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Jens Willem Schüler, buy
Schaeffler
7.05 CHF 0.11%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|www.schaeffler.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
102544 17.12.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Schaeffler AG
16:41
|EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Jens Willem Schüler, buy (EQS Group)
16:41
|EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Jens Willem Schüler, Kauf (EQS Group)
15:58
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26