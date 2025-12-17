EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Jens Willem Schüler, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.12.2025 / 16:39 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jens Willem Last name(s): Schüler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaeffler AG

b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHA0100

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.595 EUR 57,706.81 EUR 7.59 EUR 36,067.68 EUR 7.56 EUR 22,785.84 EUR 7.58 EUR 35,739.70 EUR 7.585 EUR 46,761.53 EUR 7.60 EUR 46,489.20 EUR 7.56 EUR 9,979.20 EUR 7.60 EUR 40,120.40 EUR 7.56 EUR 14,636.16 EUR 7.575 EUR 75,295.50 EUR 7.565 EUR 7,565.00 EUR 7.57 EUR 27,002.19 EUR 7.55 EUR 6,560.95 EUR 7.575 EUR 58,713.83 EUR 7.55 EUR 6,832.75 EUR 7.565 EUR 48,665.65 EUR 7.55 EUR 17,032.80 EUR 7.55 EUR 26,251.35 EUR 7.55 EUR 12,774.60 EUR 7.555 EUR 20,111.41 EUR 7.555 EUR 12,110.67 EUR 7.555 EUR 14,888.25 EUR 7.555 EUR 15,019.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.5751 EUR 659,110.7200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

