25.08.2025 13:59:01

EQS-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Christina Daske, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.08.2025 / 13:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Daske

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
K+S Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KSAG888

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.80 EUR 15,340.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.8000 EUR 15,340.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100318  25.08.2025 CET/CEST





