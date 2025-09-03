Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.09.2025 16:48:10

EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Nadia Jakobi, buy

E.ON
13.77 CHF -2.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.09.2025 / 16:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Nadia
Last name(s): Jakobi

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
E.ON SE

b) LEI
Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENAG999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.695 EUR 1.05 EUR
14.695 EUR 199,998.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.695 EUR 200,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Trade Republic Bank GmbH
MIC: TRBX


03.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100470  03.09.2025 CET/CEST





