EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Nadia Jakobi, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.09.2025 / 16:46 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Nadia Last name(s): Jakobi

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

E.ON SE

b) LEI

Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ENAG999

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.695 EUR 1.05 EUR 14.695 EUR 199,998.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.695 EUR 200,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

03/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Trade Republic Bank GmbH MIC: TRBX

