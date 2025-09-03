E.ON Aktie 4334819 / DE000ENAG999
03.09.2025 16:48:10
EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Nadia Jakobi, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|www.eon.com
100470 03.09.2025 CET/CEST
