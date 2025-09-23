EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Dr. Tobias Meyer, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.09.2025 / 15:07 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Tobias Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 37.47 EUR 12,589.92 EUR 37.50 EUR 43,800.00 EUR 37.49 EUR 66,207.34 EUR 37.48 EUR 64,840.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 37.4875 EUR 187,437.6600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

