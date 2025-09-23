Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.09.2025 15:08:18

EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Dr. Tobias Meyer, buy

DHL Group
34.84 CHF -2.36%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2025 / 15:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.47 EUR 12,589.92 EUR
37.50 EUR 43,800.00 EUR
37.49 EUR 66,207.34 EUR
37.48 EUR 64,840.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.4875 EUR 187,437.6600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


23.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100832  23.09.2025 CET/CEST





