Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’856 0.2%  SPI 17’664 0.1%  Dow 47’716 0.6%  DAX 23’440 -1.7%  Euro 0.9332 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’627 -0.7%  Gold 4’253 0.9%  Bitcoin 68’971 -5.1%  Dollar 0.8021 -0.3%  Öl 63.0 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Top News
PUMA-Aktie im Rally-Modus: Anleger bleiben investiert
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
Erneuter Rückruf von BYD-Autos: Aktie dennoch im Plus
DroneShield-Aktie: Kursrutsch und Ursachen - was hinter dem November-Einbruch steckt
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie legt zu: Telekom und Lidl-Mutter Schwarz wollen KI-Datenfabrik bauen
Suche...

DHL Group Aktie 1124244 / DE0005552004

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.12.2025 13:23:53

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DHL Group
42.10 CHF 0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

01.12.2025 / 13:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

1 December 2025

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 24 November 2025 until and including 28 November 2025, a number of 0 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 1 July 2025 until and including 28 November 2025 amounts to 13,198,601 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


01.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2237740  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?