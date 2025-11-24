Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’655 0.2%  SPI 17’354 0.1%  Dow 46’245 1.1%  DAX 23’206 0.5%  Euro 0.9306 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’518 0.1%  Gold 4’064 0.0%  Bitcoin 69’260 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8071 -0.1%  Öl 62.3 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Elon Musks Zukunftsplan: Roboter regieren, Geld verschwindet
Novo Nordisk-Aktie erholt sich trotz Prognoserisiken und Preisdruck
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie im Fokus: Warrant-Deadline bringt Chancen und Unsicherheiten
NIO-Aktie im Blick: Kommt der erste Quartalsgewinn? NIO muss liefern
Bernstein Research veröffentlicht Bewertung: MTU Aero Engines-Aktie mit Outperform
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

BASF Aktie 11450563 / DE000BASF111

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.11.2025 11:26:24

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

BASF
41.38 CHF 1.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

24.11.2025 / 11:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 3rd Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – November 24, 2025 – In the period from November 17, 2025, until and including November 21, 2025, a number of 1,170,404 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
11/17/2025 234,087 42.9138
11/18/2025 236,483 42.0395
11/19/2025 234,562 42.6864
11/20/2025 232,219 42.6397
11/21/2025 233,053 43.3213

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including November 21, 2025, amounts to a number of 3,490,220 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


24.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Strasse 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2234972  24.11.2025 CET/CEST