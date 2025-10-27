EQS-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE (ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3): Non-cash effective goodwill impairment in the EMEA region as of September 30th 2025 in the amount of around EUR 50 million

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.10.2025 17:14:53

EQS-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NORMA Group SE (ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3): Non-cash effective goodwill impairment in the EMEA region as of September 30th 2025 in the amount of around EUR 50 million

27-Oct-2025 / 17:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Maintal, October 27th 2025 In the course of the preparation of the Interim Statement for the third quarter 2025 of NORMA Group SE (ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3) a non-cash effective goodwill impairment charge totalling around EUR 50 million was identified for the EMEA region as a result of a mandatory impairment test. The impairment requirement is mainly attributable to revised revenue assumptions in the EMEA region for the coming financial years. The impairment requirement will have a corresponding impact on consolidated earnings after taxes, but will not lead to a cash outflow.

The company guidance on the fiscal year 2025 Group Sales and adjusted EBIT-margin* is not affected by the impairment and remains unchanged.

The work on the final accounts is still ongoing. The Interim Statement for the third quarter 2025 will be published on November 4th.

____________________________
* NORMA Group adjusts certain expenses for the operational management of the company. Details of the adjustments can be found on page 80 of the 2024 annual report.

Contact:
Sebastian Lehmann
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility
E-mail: Sebastian.Lehmann@normagroup.com
Phone: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 741


End of Inside Information

27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641
E-mail: ir@normagroup.com
Internet: www.normagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
WKN: A1H8BV
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2219300

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2219300  27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST