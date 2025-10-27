EQS-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE (ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3): Non-cash effective goodwill impairment in the EMEA region as of September 30th 2025 in the amount of around EUR 50 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NORMA Group SE (ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3): Non-cash effective goodwill impairment in the EMEA region as of September 30th 2025 in the amount of around EUR 50 million



Maintal, October 27th 2025 In the course of the preparation of the Interim Statement for the third quarter 2025 of NORMA Group SE (ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3) a non-cash effective goodwill impairment charge totalling around EUR 50 million was identified for the EMEA region as a result of a mandatory impairment test. The impairment requirement is mainly attributable to revised revenue assumptions in the EMEA region for the coming financial years. The impairment requirement will have a corresponding impact on consolidated earnings after taxes, but will not lead to a cash outflow.



The company guidance on the fiscal year 2025 Group Sales and adjusted EBIT-margin* is not affected by the impairment and remains unchanged.



The work on the final accounts is still ongoing. The Interim Statement for the third quarter 2025 will be published on November 4th.



* NORMA Group adjusts certain expenses for the operational management of the company. Details of the adjustments can be found on page 80 of the 2024 annual report.



Contact:

Sebastian Lehmann

VP Investor Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility

E-mail: Sebastian.Lehmann@normagroup.com

Phone: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 741



