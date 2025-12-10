Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktie 341960 / DE0008430026

10.12.2025 16:11:43

EQS-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re announces new Ambition 2030 multi-year strategy and 2026 financial targets

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
506.58 CHF 0.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Forecast
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re announces new Ambition 2030 multi-year strategy and 2026 financial targets

10-Dec-2025 / 16:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As outlined in its new multi-year strategy, Munich Re is aiming for sustained profit growth and high profit participation for shareholders. By the end of 2030, the return on equity is expected to lie above 18% and earnings per share to grow annually by more than 8% on average. Ambition 2030 furthermore envisages a total payout ratio1 greater than 80% per year and a solvency ratio above 200%.

Munich Re will pursue an IFRS net profit of €6.3bn in 2026 (consensus: €6.35bn) thanks to consistently good operational performance in all business segments. Group insurance revenue is expected to total €64bn (consensus: €62bn) in 2026 and return on investment to improve to above 3.5%.

In its reinsurance field of business, Munich Re anticipates that net profit will amount to €5.4bn in 2026 (consensus: €5.2bn). In an ongoing favourable market environment, Munich Re will continue to leverage its strong market position. The combined ratios are expected to remain at high levels of profitability: 80% (consensus: 80%) in property-casualty reinsurance and 90% (consensus: 89%) in Global Specialty Insurance (GSI). In life and health reinsurance, Munich Re projects a total technical result of €1.9bn in 2026 (consensus: €1.9bn).

The ERGO field of business is expected to continue its strong performance of recent years with a segment result of €0.9bn (consensus: €1.0bn). A combined ratio of 89% (consensus: 89%) is envisaged at ERGO Germany; ERGO International will likewise aim for a combined ratio of 89% (consensus: 89%).

Please note that all figures are rounded values. As usual, all forecasts and targets are subject to increased uncertainties stemming from geopolitical and macroeconomic developments, to major losses remaining within normal bounds, and to the income statement not being impacted by severe fluctuations in the currency or capital markets, significant changes in the tax environment, or other one-off effects.

Munich Re will communicate the details of its new Ambition 2030 strategy programme to the public on 11 December 2025.
1 Total payout ratio is defined as the sum of announced dividend and share buy-back divided by IFRS net result.

Contact:
Dr. Stefan Gehring
General Counsel & Group Compliance Officer


End of Inside Information

10-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstrasse 107
80802 München
Germany
Phone: +49(0) 89 3891-0
Fax: +49(0) 89 399 056
E-mail: shareholder@munichre.com
Internet: www.munichre.com
ISIN: DE0008430026, DE0008430026
WKN: 843002, 843002
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Mailand
EQS News ID: 2243452

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2243452  10-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

