EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Initial findings of an external independent investigation into revenue recognition from bill-and-hold agreements in the 2024 financial year

Gerresheimer
27.00 CHF -5.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Gerresheimer AG: Initial findings of an external independent investigation into revenue recognition from bill-and-hold agreements in the 2024 financial year

25-Oct-2025 / 19:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG: Initial findings of an external independent investigation into revenue recognition from bill-and-hold agreements in the 2024 financial year 

Duesseldorf, October 25, 2025. Today, Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6, "Gerresheimer") obtained initial findings from an investigation by an external, independent law firm, which the company initiated, into the recognition of revenue and profits from bill-and-hold agreements in the 2024 financial year.

In September 2025, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) initiated an audit of the company's disclosed consolidated financial statements and the associated group management report as of November 30, 2024. The audit focuses amongst others on orders for which so-called “bill-and-hold” agreements were concluded with the respective customers in the last third of the 2024 financial year. The audit is intended to clarify whether, based on these agreements, revenues were to be recognized in the consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year or in the 2025 financial year.

The revenues recognized in the 2024 financial year under bill-and-hold agreements total EUR 28 million. The Gerresheimer Group generated revenues of EUR 2.036 billion in the 2024 financial year.

After BaFin initiated its investigation, Gerresheimer AG commissioned an external, independent law firm to examine whether the requirements specified in the relevant accounting regulations for recognizing revenues from bill-and-hold agreements in the 2024 financial year had been met.

In the course of this independent investigation, the company has now become aware of new findings. Based on these findings, it is more likely to assume that, contrary to the previous opinion, the requirements for revenue recognition were not met for a contract with a volume of around EUR 3 million. Based on this finding, the company has decided to have the commissioned law firm fully review the underlying facts of the other bill-and-hold agreements concluded in the 2024 financial year as well.

The company will continue to cooperate fully with BaFin in the context of the ongoing audit to achieve complete and transparent clarification.

_______________________

Ende of inside information

 

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Investor Relations

Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 152 900 14145
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com

Media

Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264

jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com



End of Inside Information

25-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2218666

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2218666  25-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

