AMD Stock Soars Over 26% After Announcing AI Infrastructure Deal With OpenAI

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) surged 26.27 percent, rising $43.26 to $207.93 on Monday, after announcing a landmark 6-gigawatt agreement with OpenAI to power the company's next-generation AI infrastructure using AMD Instinct GPUs.

The stock is currently trading at $207.93, compared with a previous close of $164.67 on the Nasdaq. Shares opened at $226.32 and have traded between $205.74 and $226.56 so far today, with trading volume soaring to 205.9 million shares, far above the average of 53.5 million.

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD shares have ranged between $76.48 and $226.56, with today's rally pushing the stock near its record high.