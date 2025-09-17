Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067
17.09.2025 07:00:12
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Returns to Singapore from 7–13 October with More Days and More Ways to Save
|
Entering its third year, the event continues to grow, giving Prime members in Singapore early access to savings across thousands of products, from categories such as toys, babies, electronics, and home & kitchen.
Sneak Peek: Top Deals on Prime Big Deal Days
From 7 – 13 October, spanning 7 days, Prime members can unlock some of the year's best savings from leading local favourites to global brands, everyday essentials, and small businesses. Here's a preview of what's in store*
"Prime Big Deal Days is one of the ways we deliver on our promise to Prime members - combining exclusive savings with the convenience and trust they already enjoy every day with Amazon," said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Stores, Amazon. "We know our customers use sale moments to save on essentials, prepare for the holidays, and invest in bigger-ticket items at great value."
More Ways to Shop and Save:
Shop Prime Big Deal Days Globally
Prime Big Deal Days will begin on 7 October in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.S., and the UK, and for the first time, Colombia, Ireland and Mexico.
Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$60 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on https://www.amazon.sg/prime , as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime
Hashtag: #AmazonSingapore #PrimeBigDealDaysSG
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.
News Source: Amazon Singapore
17/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
