Infineon 34.86 CHF 1.67% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Infineon auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 47,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval beschäftigte sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie nach einem Expertengespräch mit dem Wettbewerb aus China. Das Land wolle den Anteil an der globalen Halbleiterproduktion bis 2030 mehr als verdoppeln. China werde auch versuchen, seine Versorgungssicherheit durch Bevorratung zu verbessern./tih/jha/;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2023 / 07:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.