Infineon Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Infineon auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 47,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval beschäftigte sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie nach einem Expertengespräch mit dem Wettbewerb aus China. Das Land wolle den Anteil an der globalen Halbleiterproduktion bis 2030 mehr als verdoppeln. China werde auch versuchen, seine Versorgungssicherheit durch Bevorratung zu verbessern./tih/jha/;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Infineon AG Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Infineon AG
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
47.50 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
36.94 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
28.57%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
36.96 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28.52%
|
Analyst Name::
Alexander Duval
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Infineon AG
Analysen zu Infineon AG
|13:28
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.23
|Infineon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.23
|Infineon Buy
|UBS AG
|28.11.23
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.11.23
|Infineon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Infineon AG
|17.39
|2.27%
