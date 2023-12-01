Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.12.2023 13:28:32

Infineon Buy

Infineon
34.86 CHF 1.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Infineon auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 47,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval beschäftigte sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie nach einem Expertengespräch mit dem Wettbewerb aus China. Das Land wolle den Anteil an der globalen Halbleiterproduktion bis 2030 mehr als verdoppeln. China werde auch versuchen, seine Versorgungssicherheit durch Bevorratung zu verbessern./tih/jha/;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2023 / 07:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Infineon AG Buy
Unternehmen:
Infineon AG 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
47.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
36.94 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
28.57%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
36.96 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28.52%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

